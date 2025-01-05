Accounts Officer (Harare)
Job Description
The Accounts Officer will be responsible for overseeing the financial operations of the company, ensuring accuracy, compliance, and efficiency. This role requires a highly organized professional with strong analytical skills and the ability to lead a team effectively.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Manage the day-to-day accounting operations using Sage Pastel, ensuring all financial transactions are recorded accurately.
- Lead and supervise the accounting team, providing guidance and support to achieve departmental goals.
- Oversee stores management, ensuring accurate inventory records and effective stock control.
- Prepare and analyze product costing, ensuring accurate cost allocation and pricing strategies.
- Handle statutory deductions, including payroll taxes, social security, and other mandatory contributions.
- Prepare financial statements, reports, and budgets to support decision-making.
- Conduct regular audits to ensure compliance with internal controls and external regulations.
- Liaise with external auditors, tax authorities, and other stakeholders as required.
- Provide training and development opportunities for the accounting team.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field.
- Professional accounting qualification (e.g., ACCA, CIMA, CA) is preferred.
- Proven experience in accounting, with a focus on the manufacturing industry.
- Proficiency in Sage Pastel accounting software.
- Strong leadership and team management skills.
- In-depth knowledge of stores management and inventory control.
- Experience in product costing and financial analysis.
- Knowledge of statutory deductions and payroll processing.
- Excellent communication, problem-solving, and organizational skills.
- Attention to detail and a high level of accuracy.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their resume and a cover letter detailing their relevant experience and why they are a perfect fit for this role to: admin@mauriberg.co.zw
