Accounts Officer (Harare)

Job Description

The Accounts Officer will be responsible for overseeing the financial operations of the company, ensuring accuracy, compliance, and efficiency. This role requires a highly organized professional with strong analytical skills and the ability to lead a team effectively.

Duties and Responsibilities

Manage the day-to-day accounting operations using Sage Pastel, ensuring all financial transactions are recorded accurately.

Lead and supervise the accounting team, providing guidance and support to achieve departmental goals.

Oversee stores management, ensuring accurate inventory records and effective stock control.

Prepare and analyze product costing, ensuring accurate cost allocation and pricing strategies.

Handle statutory deductions, including payroll taxes, social security, and other mandatory contributions.

Prepare financial statements, reports, and budgets to support decision-making.

Conduct regular audits to ensure compliance with internal controls and external regulations.

Liaise with external auditors, tax authorities, and other stakeholders as required.

Provide training and development opportunities for the accounting team.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field.

Professional accounting qualification (e.g., ACCA, CIMA, CA) is preferred.

Proven experience in accounting, with a focus on the manufacturing industry.

Proficiency in Sage Pastel accounting software.

Strong leadership and team management skills.

In-depth knowledge of stores management and inventory control.

Experience in product costing and financial analysis.

Knowledge of statutory deductions and payroll processing.

Excellent communication, problem-solving, and organizational skills.

Attention to detail and a high level of accuracy.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their resume and a cover letter detailing their relevant experience and why they are a perfect fit for this role to: admin@mauriberg.co.zw