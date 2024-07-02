Accounts Student Attache` (Harare)
Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (COMZ)
Job Description
Looking for a student currently pursuing a degree in accounting to join the team.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assist with monitoring any discrepancies in payment, charges made on credit cards and record any returns.
- Assist with organizing a financial filing system that is easily accessible.
- Assist with preparing accounting reports
- Assist with tracking all payments made for tax preparation and follow up on returns.
- Assist with speaking to clients about payments, refunds and statements.
- Assist with ensuring that all clients receive their financial statements on time.
- Assist with the balancing of the office/department budget.
Qualifications and Experience
- Strictly students currently pursuing a bachelors degree in Accounting.
- Ability to work as part of a team and take direction accurately.
- Analytical thinker and problem solver.
- One who takes initiative.
- Has competent IT skills, particularly proficiency with excel and accounting software.
- High level of accuracy.
- Extremely organized in a manner that is easily read by others.
- Trustworthy and discreet when dealing with confidential information.
Other
How to Apply
Send Email To: info@chamines.co.zw, with subject line "Application for accounting attachment"
NB: Strictly for students currently registered at university, no graduates.
