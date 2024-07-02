Accounts Student Attache` (Harare)

Job Description

Looking for a student currently pursuing a degree in accounting to join the team.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist with monitoring any discrepancies in payment, charges made on credit cards and record any returns.

Assist with organizing a financial filing system that is easily accessible.

Assist with preparing accounting reports

Assist with tracking all payments made for tax preparation and follow up on returns.

Assist with speaking to clients about payments, refunds and statements.

Assist with ensuring that all clients receive their financial statements on time.

Assist with the balancing of the office/department budget.

Qualifications and Experience

Strictly students currently pursuing a bachelors degree in Accounting.

Ability to work as part of a team and take direction accurately.

Analytical thinker and problem solver.

One who takes initiative.

Has competent IT skills, particularly proficiency with excel and accounting software.

High level of accuracy.

Extremely organized in a manner that is easily read by others.

Trustworthy and discreet when dealing with confidential information.

Other

How to Apply

Send Email To: info@chamines.co.zw, with subject line "Application for accounting attachment"

NB: Strictly for students currently registered at university, no graduates.