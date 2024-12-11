Acquisitions Editor (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned positions.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The Acquisition Editor is responsible the discovery and procurement of scholarly and educational content.
- They play a pivotal role in identifying and securing new publications that align with the University`s academic standards and contribute to the body of scholarly work.
- This position involves close collaboration with authors, managing the submission process, and preparing materials for editorial review.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Bachelor`s Degree in English, Journalism, Communications, Publishing or a related field.
- At least three to five years` experience in publishing, preferably in an Acquisitions role or as an Editor.
- Strong knowledge of the Academic Publishing industry, including current trends, market conditions, and competitor activity.
- Excellent communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills, with the ability to work with authors and internal stakeholders.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit cover letter with six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full names; place, date of birth, copies of I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic (O’ and A’ level) and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names, email addresses and physical addresses of three contactable referees.
Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 113, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to:
The Deputy Registrar
Department of Human Capital Management
University of Zimbabwe
P O Box MP167
Mount Pleasant
HARARE
Or hand delivered to University of Zimbabwe, Administration Block Room 123.
NB: The University of Zimbabwe is an equal opportunity employer and therefore men and women are equally encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
Deadline: 20 December 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)
The University of Zimbabwe is a public university in Harare, Zimbabwe. It opened in 1952 as the University College of Rhodesia and Nyasaland, and was initially affiliated with the University of London. It was later renamed the University of Rhodesia, and adopted its present name upon Zimbabwe's independence in 1980.