Acquisitions Editor (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned positions.

Duties and Responsibilities

The Acquisition Editor is responsible the discovery and procurement of scholarly and educational content.

They play a pivotal role in identifying and securing new publications that align with the University`s academic standards and contribute to the body of scholarly work.

This position involves close collaboration with authors, managing the submission process, and preparing materials for editorial review.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor`s Degree in English, Journalism, Communications, Publishing or a related field.

At least three to five years` experience in publishing, preferably in an Acquisitions role or as an Editor.

Strong knowledge of the Academic Publishing industry, including current trends, market conditions, and competitor activity.

Excellent communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills, with the ability to work with authors and internal stakeholders.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit cover letter with six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full names; place, date of birth, copies of I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic (O’ and A’ level) and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names, email addresses and physical addresses of three contactable referees.

Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 113, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to: