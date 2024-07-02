Admin Student Attache` (Harare)
Job Description
We are looking for a responsible Administrative Attache` to perform a variety of administrative and clerical tasks. Duties of the Administrative Attache` include providing support to our managers and employees, assisting in daily office needs.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Answer and direct phone calls.
- Organize and schedule appointments.
- Develop and maintain a filing system.
- Order office supplies and research new deals and suppliers.
- Maintain contact lists.
- Book travel arrangements.
- Provide general support to visitors.
- Act as the point of contact for internal and external clients.
- Liaise with executive and senior administrative assistants to handle requests and queries from senior managers.
Qualifications and Experience
- Should currently be pursuing a bachelors degree in Business Administration; Public Relations; Marketing or Secretarial studies.
Other
How to Apply
Send Email to: info@chamines.co.zw, with subject line "Application for accounting attachment"
NB: Strictly for students currently registered at university, no graduates.
Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (COMZ)
The Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (COMZ) is a private sector voluntary organization established in 1939 by an Act of Parliament. The members include mining companies, suppliers of machinery, spare parts, and chemicals, service providers including banks, insurance companies, consulting engineers, and various mining related professional bodies and individuals.20 Mt Pleasant Drive, Harare