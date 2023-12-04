Pindula|Search Pindula
Teecherz Home & Office

Administration Clerk/ Receptionist (Harare)

Dec. 15, 2023
Job Description

Reporting to the Projects Manager, the Administration Clerk/ Receptionist will be responsible for carrying out Administration duties including managing the reception desk.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Manning the reception desk.
  • Check visitors in and direct or escort them to specific destinations.
  • Inform other employees of visitors' arrivals or cancellations.
  • Handling inquiries via phone, email and general correspondence.
  • Taking messages and ensuring they are passed to the appropriate staff member in time.
  • Managing boardroom availability.
  • Receiving, sorting, distributing and dispatching mail.
  • Recording and maintaining office expenses.
  • Handling travel arrangements.
  • Coordinating internal and external events.
  • Managing office inventory such as stationery, equipment and furniture.
  • Overseeing office services like cleaners and maintenance service providers.
  • Kitchen staff welfare.
  • Maintaining safety and hygiene standards of the reception area.
  • Filing duties.

Other specific duties:

  • Preparing inspection reports.
  • Assisting with quotations sourcing.
  • Assisting with payment requisitions preparation.
  • Invoicing and sending same to tenants.
  • Receipting.
  • Receiving walk in clients with properties for sales and letting, then distributing same amongst Property Consultants.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least a degree in Administration or equivalent.
  • At least +2 years experience in the same position.
  • Clean class 4 driver’s license.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject.

Deadline: 15 December 2023

Teecherz Home & Office

Teecherz Home & Office ... A household name in Zimbabwe for the provision of classy, affordable and durable Office and home Furniture.

