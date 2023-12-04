Administration Clerk/ Receptionist (Harare)

Job Description

Reporting to the Projects Manager, the Administration Clerk/ Receptionist will be responsible for carrying out Administration duties including managing the reception desk.

Duties and Responsibilities

Manning the reception desk.

Check visitors in and direct or escort them to specific destinations.

Inform other employees of visitors' arrivals or cancellations.

Handling inquiries via phone, email and general correspondence.

Taking messages and ensuring they are passed to the appropriate staff member in time.

Managing boardroom availability.

Receiving, sorting, distributing and dispatching mail.

Recording and maintaining office expenses.

Handling travel arrangements.

Coordinating internal and external events.

Managing office inventory such as stationery, equipment and furniture.

Overseeing office services like cleaners and maintenance service providers.

Kitchen staff welfare.

Maintaining safety and hygiene standards of the reception area.

Filing duties.

Other specific duties:

Preparing inspection reports.

Assisting with quotations sourcing.

Assisting with payment requisitions preparation.

Invoicing and sending same to tenants.

Receipting.

Receiving walk in clients with properties for sales and letting, then distributing same amongst Property Consultants.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a degree in Administration or equivalent.

At least +2 years experience in the same position.

Clean class 4 driver’s license.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject.