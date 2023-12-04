Administration Clerk/ Receptionist (Harare)
Teecherz Home & Office
Job Description
Reporting to the Projects Manager, the Administration Clerk/ Receptionist will be responsible for carrying out Administration duties including managing the reception desk.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Manning the reception desk.
- Check visitors in and direct or escort them to specific destinations.
- Inform other employees of visitors' arrivals or cancellations.
- Handling inquiries via phone, email and general correspondence.
- Taking messages and ensuring they are passed to the appropriate staff member in time.
- Managing boardroom availability.
- Receiving, sorting, distributing and dispatching mail.
- Recording and maintaining office expenses.
- Handling travel arrangements.
- Coordinating internal and external events.
- Managing office inventory such as stationery, equipment and furniture.
- Overseeing office services like cleaners and maintenance service providers.
- Kitchen staff welfare.
- Maintaining safety and hygiene standards of the reception area.
- Filing duties.
Other specific duties:
- Preparing inspection reports.
- Assisting with quotations sourcing.
- Assisting with payment requisitions preparation.
- Invoicing and sending same to tenants.
- Receipting.
- Receiving walk in clients with properties for sales and letting, then distributing same amongst Property Consultants.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least a degree in Administration or equivalent.
- At least +2 years experience in the same position.
- Clean class 4 driver’s license.
Other
How to Apply
Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject.
Deadline: 15 December 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Teecherz Home & Office
Browse Jobs
Teecherz Home & Office ... A household name in Zimbabwe for the provision of classy, affordable and durable Office and home Furniture.