Administration Graduate Intern (Nkayi)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the above mentioned vacant post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Manning and keeping the reception area in a clean and habitable state.

Management of all incoming and outgoing mail.

Maintaining the filing system of the organization & performing adhoc administrative duties.

Answering questions about organization and provides callers with address, directions, and other information requested.

Support administrative and special projects requirements, as assigned.

Managing office supplies such as stationery, staff teas, etc.

Scheduling appointments for council executives and management as well as making travel & accommodation bookings.

Management of council registry.

Asset numbering and record management of organisation files and assets.

Qualifications and Experience

A recent graduate with a Degree in Human Resources Management, Administration, Local Governance or any relevant qualification from a recognised university.

At least 1year industrial attachment.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to submit their handwritten application letters, detailed CVs, Certified copies of Birth Certificate, National ID, Academic and Professional Certificates to reach the undersigned on or before 02 August 2024,16:45hrs. The applications should clearly state/indicate the position applied for.

The Chief Executive Officer