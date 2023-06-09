Administration Intern (Harare)

Job Description

Musasa is a national NGO that started work in 1988 focusing on Violence against women (VAW). Musasa mainly focuses on direct support to survivors of Gender-based violence, public education and awareness-raising on Violence Against Women.

Provide accounting and clerical support to the finance and admin department.

Preparing bank deposits and cash withdrawals.

Making all payments for the organization.

Making sure that all statutory payments are made and returns are submitted.

Making sure all documents are complete before making a payment.

Organize financial documents like receipts and invoices.

Maintain/ Manage all bank accounts for the organization.

Performing basic office tasks such as filing.

Any other duties assigned by your supervisor.

Diploma or Degree in Business Administration and or related commercial degree.

An additional qualification in NGO would be an added advantage.

At least 1-year experience in a similar role.

Ability to use Microsoft Office.

Ability to quickly understand and absorb new topics, issues and disciplines.

Ability to work well with partners in the consortium.

Send your application letter and CV with three (3) traceable references to: humanresources@musasa.co.zw.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Musasa is committed to safeguarding the personal dignity and rights of beneficiaries. Any candidate offered a job with Musasa will be expected to adhere to Musasa’s Safeguarding Policy and conduct themselves in accordance with the provisions of this policy.

Deadline: 09 June 2023