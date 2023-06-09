Administration Intern (Harare)

Job Description
Musasa is a national NGO that started work in 1988 focusing on Violence against women (VAW). Musasa mainly focuses on direct support to survivors of Gender-based violence, public education and awareness-raising on Violence Against Women.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provide accounting and clerical support to the finance and admin department.
- Preparing bank deposits and cash withdrawals.
- Making all payments for the organization.
- Making sure that all statutory payments are made and returns are submitted.
- Making sure all documents are complete before making a payment.
- Organize financial documents like receipts and invoices.
- Maintain/ Manage all bank accounts for the organization.
- Performing basic office tasks such as filing.
- Any other duties assigned by your supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma or Degree in Business Administration and or related commercial degree.
- An additional qualification in NGO would be an added advantage.
- At least 1-year experience in a similar role.
- Ability to use Microsoft Office.
- Ability to quickly understand and absorb new topics, issues and disciplines.
- Ability to work well with partners in the consortium.
Other
How to Apply
Send your application letter and CV with three (3) traceable references to: humanresources@musasa.co.zw.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Musasa is committed to safeguarding the personal dignity and rights of beneficiaries. Any candidate offered a job with Musasa will be expected to adhere to Musasa’s Safeguarding Policy and conduct themselves in accordance with the provisions of this policy.
Deadline: 09 June 2023