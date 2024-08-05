Administration Officer (Harare)

Manage day-to-day office operations and maintain an organised and efficient working environment.

Handle correspondence, manage schedules, and coordinate meetings for staff and management.

Ensure proper documentation and filing systems are in place to support efficient workflow.

Implement and maintain office policies and procedures.

Personnel Management:

Support the recruitment process by posting job advertisements, screening applications, and scheduling interviews.

Maintain employee records, ensuring compliance with company policies and legal regulations.

Assist with onboarding new employees and conducting orientation sessions.

Support employee training and development initiatives and manage performance appraisal systems.

Financial Management:

Assist in budget preparation and monitor departmental expenditures to ensure alignment with budgetary constraints.

Process invoices and expense claims, and ensure timely payments.

Maintain accurate financial records, including receipts, invoices, and reports.

Assist with financial reporting and prepare reports for management as needed.

To administer the ZCBC Pension Fund.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Human Resources, Finance, or a related field preferred.

Minimum of 5 years of experience in administration, personnel management, or financial management.

Strong organisational skills and ability to manage multiple tasks effectively.

Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and familiarity with accounting software such as Pastel is a plus.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Strong attention to detail and problem-solving abilities.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates are invited to submit their application letter outlining their relevant experience to: zcbcadmin@zcbc.ac.zw by 6th August 2024. Please include “Administration Officer Application - [Your Name]” in the subject line.

NB: ZCBC is an equal-opportunity employer and values diversity in the workplace. We encourage all qualified candidates to apply.