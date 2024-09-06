Administrative Assistant, Examinations x2

Arranging exam venues.

Assisting in preparing the examination timetables for the University.

Assisting in preparing the budget for activities pertaining to examinations.

Assisting in the facilitation and coordination of all invigilation processes which include invigilation workshops before examinations and preparing invigilation schedules and supervising invigilators at examinations centres.

Ensuring that all examination Question Papers are submitted, moderated, edited, typed and printed within the stipulated dates.

Checking all registers and attendance slips and scripts before they are distributed to markers.

Keeping updated records of all examinations and results.

Compiling and communicating information on repeating students.

Crosschecking and editing errors or omissions in results, transcripts and certificates.

Liaising with Faculty Administrators and/or Departmental Chairpersons on issues relating to examinations and results.

Handling all students’ examination queries and appeals.

Preparing quarterly and annual reports on examination activities.

Implementing policies, rules and regulations on examinations.

Performing any other relevant duties assigned from time to time by the Senior Assistant Registrar, Examinations.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Administration, Commerce, Business Management or Social Sciences from a recognized institution of higher learning.

Five (5) Ordinary Levels passes including English language.

At least one (1) year administrative working experience.

Work experience at a university or educational institution is an added advantage.

High personal and professional integrity.

Good team player.

Computer literacy.

Good report writing skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit six (6) sets of applications with detailed curriculum vitae, certified copies of academic and professional qualifications including transcripts indicating the post applied for on the envelope by Friday 6 September 2024 to:

The Deputy Registrar, Human Resources & Administration

Women’s University in Africa

P.O Box GD 32 Greendale, Harare

OR Hand deliver at

Women’s University in Africa

Number 549 Arcturus Road, Harare

NB: Women's University in Africa is an equal opportunity employer and women and differently abled candidates are encouraged to apply.