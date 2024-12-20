Administrative Assistant (Gweru)

Servicing of major meetings of the University including the Executive Committee of Council and Nominations and Human Resource.

Prepare for meetings that the University Secretariat directly services by ensuring that: – relevant documents are in place and in presentable form, members of Council or Committees are timeously informed of impending meetings, and relevant documents are circulated to members timeously.

Maintaining an updated list of names of Councillors and their contact details.

Inducting and training committee secretaries.

Providing guidance and guidelines to Committee Secretaries on servicing of committees and recording of meeting proceedings.

Ensuring committee secretaries adhere to the best practices of servicing committees.

Editing and proofreading meeting minutes to adhere to the University standard format.

Coaching committee secretaries in minute writing as the need arises.

Keeping a record of the meetings register and monitoring compliance thereof.

Compiling monthly statistics of conducted meetings.

Fortnightly compilation of minutes for the Vice Chancellor’s edification.

Tracking implementation of decisions made in meetings.

Managing the electronic minute’s repository.

Attending meetings to monitor and ensure best practises and keep informed with what goes on at meetings.

Assisting in preparing graduation ceremonies including compiling seating arrangement schedules, producing scripts of proceedings and the graduands booklet.

Acting as a relief Committee Secretary in case of non-availability of the substantive secretary.

Performing any other duties that may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s degree in English/Communication/Linguistics or equivalent.

A Master’s degree in English/Communication/Linguistics or Education degree in English or an Administration Degree with a background in English will be an added advantage.

Good computer skills (a must).

Post-qualification experience working in a university will be an added advantage.

Key Competencies:

Excellent written and oral communication skills.

Proficiency in Microsoft packages.

High degree of computer literacy.

Planning and organizing skills.

Should possess good interpersonal and communication skills in order to interact effectively at all levels.

Language proficiency will be assessed through practical test during the selection process.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification and Curriculum Vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names, addresses & email of three referees addressed to:

The Deputy Registrar (Human Resources)

Midlands State University

P Bag 9055

GWERU

Soft copies of applications should be sent to the email address: vacancies@staff.msu.ac.zw. Application documents must be in a single-scan pdf format.

Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.

The closing date for this advert is 11 December 2024. Applicants should clearly state the post being applied for in the subject line.

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted within 30 days from the closing date of the advert. If not contacted, your application will be deemed not successful.Generate a Whatsapp Message