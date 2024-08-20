Administrative Assistant (Harare)

Job Description

Administrative Assistant is responsible for the procurement process of the organisation and provide administrative and secretarial support for the Registrar’s office.

Duties and Responsibilities

Manage the Council’s procurement process and the Procurement Management Unit (PMU).

Coordinating with the Finance department to ensure timely payment of supplies and provision of full auditable support documentation.

Assist in organizing and servicing Council meetings, including drafting agendas, collating papers and reports, taking minutes, and following up on action points.

Support the employee resourcing function by handling background processes such as staff requisitions, advertisement, shortlisting, interviewing, background checks, and onboarding.

Ensure a positive and smooth employee experience from onboarding to offboarding.

Supervise caretakers and cooks to maintain clean offices and grounds.

Any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Procurement/Administration/Human Resource.

Knowledge of the electronic Government Procurement (eGP) System is a prerequisite.

CIPS diploma is an added advantage.

Minimum of 3 years of work experience in a similar position.

Good command of English, both oral and written, with excellent listening skills.

Ability to work effectively with colleagues at all levels, demonstrating innovativeness and proactiveness.

Strong prioritization skills, with the ability to meet deadlines and manage conflicting workloads.

Ability to work under pressure and handle highly confidential matters.

Clean Class 4 Driver’s license (at least 2 years in operation) will be an added advantage

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit an application letter, certified academic and professional certificates and a detailed CV by end of day 16 August 2024 to: vacancies@ahpcz.co.zw