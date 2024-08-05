Administrator/ Accountant (Chegutu)
Proserve Consulting Group
Job Description
Our client in the Agribusiness industry is seeking to hire an Administrator who possesses a strong background in Accounting. This individual will play a key role in managing financial tasks and providing administrative support within the company's agricultural operations.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Preparation of Accounts.
- Payroll Management.
- Manage and coordinate Administrative functions within the company.
- Handle incoming calls, emails, and correspondence.
- Maintain office supplies inventory and place orders when necessary.
- Collaborate with various departments to facilitate seamless operations.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma / Degree in Accounting.
- Three years’ experience in a similar job.
- Agribusiness background is an added advantage.
- Proven experience in accounting and financial management.
- Strong proficiency in accounting software and MS Office applications.
- Excellent attention to detail and organizational skills.
- Ability to work independently and prioritize tasks effectively.
- Good communication and interpersonal abilities.
- Accommodation is provided.
Other
How to Apply
Qualified candidates submit your cvs to: florence.chidziya@proservehr.com or melissa.goredema@proservehr.com
Deadline: 15 August 2024
