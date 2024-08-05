Administrator/ Accountant (Chegutu)

Job Description

Our client in the Agribusiness industry is seeking to hire an Administrator who possesses a strong background in Accounting. This individual will play a key role in managing financial tasks and providing administrative support within the company's agricultural operations.

Duties and Responsibilities

Preparation of Accounts.

Payroll Management.

Manage and coordinate Administrative functions within the company.

Handle incoming calls, emails, and correspondence.

Maintain office supplies inventory and place orders when necessary.

Collaborate with various departments to facilitate seamless operations.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma / Degree in Accounting.

Three years’ experience in a similar job.

Agribusiness background is an added advantage.

Proven experience in accounting and financial management.

Strong proficiency in accounting software and MS Office applications.

Excellent attention to detail and organizational skills.

Ability to work independently and prioritize tasks effectively.

Good communication and interpersonal abilities.

Accommodation is provided.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified candidates submit your cvs to: florence.chidziya@proservehr.com or melissa.goredema@proservehr.com

Deadline: 15 August 2024