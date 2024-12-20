Administrator (Bindura)

Pleasant, courteous and professional customer service skills.

Possess excellent verbal, written, communication and interpersonal skills.

Organisational skills, time management and ability to manage multiple tasks.

Ability to work with mature students at Doctoral, Masters and Research Levels.

Computer literate and appreciation of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Ability to work under pressure and to meet deadlines.

Ability to pay close attention to detail and use of initiative.

Innovativeness.

Be able to work in a team environment and to work collaboratively with various stakeholders to achieve desired outcomes.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees. Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:

The Assistant Registrar- Human Resources

Bindura University of Science Education

P Bag 1020

BINDURA

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. The closing date for the receipt of applications is Monday, 23 December 2024. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.

For more information, phone (66210) 7531-2, 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9.