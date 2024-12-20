Administrator (Bindura)
Job Description
Graduate School of Business (GSB)
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Organising and facilitating meetings, conferences, travel arrangements and dealing with administrative problems and inquiries.
- Providing administrative support for the Graduate School of Business as directed by the Director;
- Serving as primary point of direct administrative contact and liaison with other offices, individuals and external institutions.
- Assisting in co-ordination, control and completion of special projects as directed.
- Updating the Graduate School of Business Website.
- Updating and communicating with the Graduate School of Business Alumni.
- Liaising with all faculties and departments of the University.
- Interacting with the industry.
- Managing in-person and telephone enquiries from stakeholders such as students, staff, parents, local schools e.t.c.
- Ensuring the smooth and adequate flow of information within GSB to facilitate business operations.
- Managing the recruitment and selection of the academic, technical and other staff for the GSB.
- Preparing and updating Standard Operating Procedures as well as policies for all GSB Operations and ensure adherence to policies and regulations.
- Planning and coordinating administrative procedures and systems and devise ways to streamline processes.
- Assessing staff performance and providing coaching and guidance to ensure maximum efficiency.
- Maintaining the teaching timetable and ensuring smooth conduct of lectures.
- Servicing various GSB meetings both physical and virtual by preparing agendas, minute taking, distribution of minutes and follow-up on relevant action points.
- Coordinating and processing of examinations up to SENEX level.
- Supervising Administrative and Support staff members in the GSB.
- Undertaking any other duties as may be determined by the GSB Director.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have a recognized Master’s degree and a first degree in any of the following, Management, Leadership, Education, Marketing, Finance, Administration, Entrepreneurship and Innovation.
- Must have at least two (2) years of Administrative experience in an academic setting or equivalent;
- Applicants must be computer literate.
- Experience in a University set up would be an added advantage.
Skills and Attributes:
- Pleasant, courteous and professional customer service skills.
- Possess excellent verbal, written, communication and interpersonal skills.
- Organisational skills, time management and ability to manage multiple tasks.
- Ability to work with mature students at Doctoral, Masters and Research Levels.
- Computer literate and appreciation of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
- Ability to work under pressure and to meet deadlines.
- Ability to pay close attention to detail and use of initiative.
- Innovativeness.
- Be able to work in a team environment and to work collaboratively with various stakeholders to achieve desired outcomes.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees. Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:
The Assistant Registrar- Human Resources
Bindura University of Science Education
P Bag 1020
BINDURA
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. The closing date for the receipt of applications is Monday, 23 December 2024. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.
For more information, phone (66210) 7531-2, 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education is a Zimbabwean university offering courses within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Science Education, Commerce and Social Sciences.
Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura