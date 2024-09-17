Agency Banking Officer

Job Description

Reporting to the Agency Banking Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for processing agency applications, training and monitoring agency performance, ensuring compliance with Service Level Agreements, managing timely commission payments, and mitigating risks at agent locations.

Duties and Responsibilities

Manages daily operations of Roving and Static Agents.

Conducts pre and post due diligence on Bank Agents to assess viability.

Oversees daily operations related to strategic Service Level Agreements (SLAs).

Manages operations of POSB/ZIMPOST off-counter contracts.

Maintains and monitor Agency banking float accounts, pool accounts, and General Ledgers.

Prepares and process Agents' commission schedules and payments.

Recruits new agents and maintain relationships with existing ones.

Supervises Agency banking clerical staff.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Business Studies/Administration/Marketing or equivalent.

IOBZ qualification

At least 3 years’ experience in a banking environment.

REMUNERATION

The positions offer an attractive remuneration commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should email their CVs and applications clearly indicating on email subject heading the position being applied for, to: recruitment@posb.co.zw, not later than 17 September 2024.