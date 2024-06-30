Agriculture Students’ Attachment (Wedza/ Hwedza)

Job Description

We are a diversified agro-based business, situated 120 km South East of Harare. We specialise in sustainable crop production, livestock farming, beneficiation, and agro-tourism.

Students studying towards the following programs are encouraged to apply:

Degree in Crop Science or Equivalent.

Degree in Animal Science or Equivalent.

Degree in Human Resources Management or Equivalent.

Diploma in Horticulture or Equivalent.

Diploma in General Agriculture or Equivalent.

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

Attach a letter from a recognised University or Institute recommending attachment/work- related learning.

Willingness to relocate, stay and live on the farm.

Computer literate.

Excellent organizational skills and self-starter.

Effective communication and interpersonal skills.

How to Apply

If you meet the above criteria, kindly submit your application with a detailed CV clearly specifying the section of interest no later than 30 July 2024 to: