Agriculture Students’ Attachment (Wedza/ Hwedza)
Job Description
We are a diversified agro-based business, situated 120 km South East of Harare. We specialise in sustainable crop production, livestock farming, beneficiation, and agro-tourism.
Students studying towards the following programs are encouraged to apply:
- Degree in Crop Science or Equivalent.
- Degree in Animal Science or Equivalent.
- Degree in Human Resources Management or Equivalent.
- Diploma in Horticulture or Equivalent.
- Diploma in General Agriculture or Equivalent.
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
- Attach a letter from a recognised University or Institute recommending attachment/work- related learning.
- Willingness to relocate, stay and live on the farm.
- Computer literate.
- Excellent organizational skills and self-starter.
- Effective communication and interpersonal skills.
How to Apply
If you meet the above criteria, kindly submit your application with a detailed CV clearly specifying the section of interest no later than 30 July 2024 to:
Email: gffvacancy@gmail.com
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Green Feathers Farm Pvt Ltd
Green Feathers Farm is a diversified agribusiness concern with interest in field crop production, livestock production, horticulture and agro-tourism. The farming business is situated about 120 km southeast of Harare & it's field crops include tobacco, maize, soya beans, barley and wheat.