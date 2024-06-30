Pindula|Search Pindula
Green Feathers Farm Pvt Ltd

Agriculture Students’ Attachment (Wedza/ Hwedza)

Green Feathers Farm Pvt Ltd
Jun. 30, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

We are a diversified agro-based business, situated 120 km South East of Harare. We specialise in sustainable crop production, livestock farming, beneficiation, and agro-tourism.

Students studying towards the following programs are encouraged to apply:

  • Degree in Crop Science or Equivalent.
  • Degree in Animal Science or Equivalent.
  • Degree in Human Resources Management or Equivalent.
  • Diploma in Horticulture or Equivalent.
  • Diploma in General Agriculture or Equivalent.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Attach a letter from a recognised University or Institute recommending attachment/work- related learning.
  • Willingness to relocate, stay and live on the farm.
  • Computer literate.
  • Excellent organizational skills and self-starter.
  • Effective communication and interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

If you meet the above criteria, kindly submit your application with a detailed CV clearly specifying the section of interest no later than 30 July 2024 to:

Email: gffvacancy@gmail.com

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Green Feathers Farm Pvt Ltd

Green Feathers Farm is a diversified agribusiness concern with interest in field crop production, livestock production, horticulture and agro-tourism. The farming business is situated about 120 km southeast of Harare & it's field crops include tobacco, maize, soya beans, barley and wheat.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

OK Zimbabwe Limited
OK Zimbabwe Limited

Interns Wanted

Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Finance & Accounting Interns - CABS & Old Mutual (Victoria Falls)

Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Student on attachment - Property Management (Harare)

Deadline:
ZIDA
ZIDA

Students on Attachment: Various Departments

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback