Alternative Investments Analyst (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above vacancy that has arisen within First Mutual Wealth Management Company.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting in sourcing, evaluating, and monitoring alternative investment opportunities

Conducting market research, industry analysis, and due diligence on potential investments

Supporting business growth initiatives through market research, competitive analysis, and industry trends.

Analyzing investment performance data, financial statements, and market trends

Providing actionable insights to support investment decisions.

Preparing detailed investment proposals and presentations.

Conducting projects site visits and inspections as needed.

Assisting in the negotiation and structuring of Alternative Investment transactions.

Identifying new business opportunities, partnerships, and revenue streams.

Developing and maintain relationships with external partners, investors, and stakeholders.

Assisting in creating marketing materials, pitches, and presentations.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Business, Real Estate, Engineering, Economics, or related field.

Professional Qualifications such as full OS, progress towards CAIA, CFA, SAIFM, etc 2-4 years of experience in investments

Proficiency in Microsoft Office, particularly Excel, Word, and PowerPoint.

Strong analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills.

Strong financial modelling skills.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment, prioritize tasks, and meet deadlines.

Experience with data analysis tools (eg., Python, R, Tableau) is an added advantage

Familiarity with emerging markets, impact investing, or ESG considerations.

Strong network of contacts within the Investments community and ability to engage at senior management level.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates meeting the above criteria should forward their Curriculum Vitaes (CVs) and application letters to Group Human Resources via the following email address: careers@firstmutual.co.zw

Applications should be sent by 11 September 2024. Clearly label the position you are applying for in the subject line.