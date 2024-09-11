Alternative Investments Analyst (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above vacancy that has arisen within First Mutual Wealth Management Company.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assisting in sourcing, evaluating, and monitoring alternative investment opportunities
- Conducting market research, industry analysis, and due diligence on potential investments
- Supporting business growth initiatives through market research, competitive analysis, and industry trends.
- Analyzing investment performance data, financial statements, and market trends
- Providing actionable insights to support investment decisions.
- Preparing detailed investment proposals and presentations.
- Conducting projects site visits and inspections as needed.
- Assisting in the negotiation and structuring of Alternative Investment transactions.
- Identifying new business opportunities, partnerships, and revenue streams.
- Developing and maintain relationships with external partners, investors, and stakeholders.
- Assisting in creating marketing materials, pitches, and presentations.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Business, Real Estate, Engineering, Economics, or related field.
- Professional Qualifications such as full OS, progress towards CAIA, CFA, SAIFM, etc 2-4 years of experience in investments
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office, particularly Excel, Word, and PowerPoint.
- Strong analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills.
- Strong financial modelling skills.
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment, prioritize tasks, and meet deadlines.
- Experience with data analysis tools (eg., Python, R, Tableau) is an added advantage
- Familiarity with emerging markets, impact investing, or ESG considerations.
- Strong network of contacts within the Investments community and ability to engage at senior management level.
Other
How to Apply
Candidates meeting the above criteria should forward their Curriculum Vitaes (CVs) and application letters to Group Human Resources via the following email address: careers@firstmutual.co.zw
Applications should be sent by 11 September 2024. Clearly label the position you are applying for in the subject line.
Applications should be sent by 11 September 2024. Clearly label the position you are applying for in the subject line.

NB: First Mutual Holdings Limited is an equal opportunity employer which does not discriminate on the basis of race, colour, religion, sex, gender, national origin, age and disability status. The Group encourages applications from competent people of different demographic groupings. We foster a work environment that is inclusive and diverse where every idea and perspective is valued.
