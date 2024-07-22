Animal Health and Reproductive Technologies Lecturer
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The successful candidate should be able to lecture on modules related to reproductive technologies and dairy science in addition to being responsible for animal health issues at the CUT Farm.
- Practical experience on drug development/ vaccine production/ Artificial Insemination and Embryo transfer will be a further distinct advantage.
- The incumbent would lead the development of the vaccine production factory and construction of a proper embryo transfer laboratory.
- The VET Lecturer shall report to the Dean through the Departmental Chairperson.
Qualifications and Experience
- The candidate should be a practicing VET with at a BSc Degree in Veterinary Medicine and at least a Master’s Degree in Veterinary Medicine or Animal Production and Technology or related field.
- A PhD in animal related field will be a distinct advantage.
- The ideal candidate should have at least 2 years’ experience in VET practice.
Other
How to Apply
Application letter together with CV giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability and names, addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees and certified copies of certificates all in a single PDF document should be sent to humanresources@cut.ac.zw addressed to:
The Senior Assistant Registrar, Human Resources
Chinhoyi University of Technology,
Private Bag 7724,
Chinhoyi
Telephone No: 0267-2129454 or 02671-2125293
Applications that do not comply with the requirements will be disqualified. The closing date for receipt of applications is 30 July 2024.
Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)
Chinhoyi University of Technology is an educational institution whose mandate is teaching, learning and research as well as community service. It awards diplomas and degrees for varying subjects or programmes which have a technological bias. Chinhoyi University of Technology also known as CUT was established by an Act by the Parliament of Zimbabwe on 10 December 2001. It is located in the town of Chinhoyi in Mashonaland West about 120 km from Harare towards Lake Kariba and the Zambian border.