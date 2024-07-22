Animal Health and Reproductive Technologies Lecturer

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

The successful candidate should be able to lecture on modules related to reproductive technologies and dairy science in addition to being responsible for animal health issues at the CUT Farm.

Practical experience on drug development/ vaccine production/ Artificial Insemination and Embryo transfer will be a further distinct advantage.

The incumbent would lead the development of the vaccine production factory and construction of a proper embryo transfer laboratory.

The VET Lecturer shall report to the Dean through the Departmental Chairperson.

Qualifications and Experience

The candidate should be a practicing VET with at a BSc Degree in Veterinary Medicine and at least a Master’s Degree in Veterinary Medicine or Animal Production and Technology or related field.

A PhD in animal related field will be a distinct advantage.

The ideal candidate should have at least 2 years’ experience in VET practice.

Other

How to Apply

Application letter together with CV giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability and names, addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees and certified copies of certificates all in a single PDF document should be sent to humanresources@cut.ac.zw addressed to:

The Senior Assistant Registrar, Human Resources