Application And Access Control Analyst (Grade C5)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

The job involves securing the software applications that ZINARA uses and managing the access rights of different users and groups. The Application and Access Control Analyst design test plans, test cases, test scenarios and procedures. Performance of software tests on scheduled projects and monitoring effectiveness of solutions once deployed into production The Application and Access Control Analyst also serves as the focal point for the investigation on customer complaints and non-conformance issues.

Duties and Responsibilities

Plans test schedules in accordance with project scope or delivery dates.

Implements standards, methods, or procedures to determine product quality or release readiness.

Plans test schedules for System Integration Tests (SITs), User Acceptance Tests (UATs) and Quality Assurance Tests (QATs).

Deploys and operates application security capabilities, solutions, and requirements.

Conducts code reviews and application attack and penetrating testing to support the identification and remediation of application-level vulnerabilities.

Implements and monitors a strategic, comprehensive enterprise information security and ICT risk management program to ensure that the integrity, confidentiality, and availability of information is owned and controlled in the organization.

Develops, maintains, and publishes up-to-date information security policies, standards and guidelines.

Implements training and dissemination of security policies and practices.

Participates in information security audits performed by ZINARA or external personnel.

Assesses current technology architecture for vulnerabilities, weaknesses and for possible upgrades or improvement.

Works directly with the business units to facilitate ICT risk assessment and risk management processes.

Implements and oversees technological upgrades, improvements, and major changes to the information security environment.

Communicates information security goals and new programs effectively with other department managers within the organization.

Gives feedback and recommendations to developers on software quality and functionality.

Reviews software documentation for accuracy, compliance, completeness, and risk mitigation.

Verifies system functionality and performance against Business Requirements Document and Functional Specification Document.

Applies various testing techniques such as black box, white box, smoke test, unit test, integration test, regression test, and interface test.

Tests software for database, scenario, regression, negative, error, and usability aspects

Performs routine website/applications software tests, to ensure that test scenarios and scripts are prepared in a structured way, prioritized to reflect business or technical priorities and are approved by appropriate stakeholders.

Creates and reviews automated and functional test scripts, execute complex test scripts, monitors the execution of automated scripts and ensure results are recorded.

Co-ordinates re-testing of defects and issues either through 'at desk' re-tests by business test representatives or via walkthroughs with third-party providers.

Prepares moderately complex documents using a variety of computer applications.

Gathers and summarizes data for reports including test scripts, activity schedules, narrative and written reports and visual progress charts.

Supports stakeholder engagement by arranging meetings, events, and other stakeholder engagement activities.

Conducts daily execution meetings with project stakeholders to review daily status and confirm next steps / actions or Joint Application Design Sessions.

Schedules and holds internal and external meetings; to achieve effective System Integration Test results.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 5 O' Levels including English and Maths.

At least 2 A' Levels or Equivalent.

Degree in Computer Science or related field.

Membership to ICT board such as CSZ.

At least 3 years' relevant experience.

Other

How to Apply

Written applications including CVs and certified copies of certificates should be submitted not later than 4:30pm on 11 July 2024 to: