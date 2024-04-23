Pindula|Search Pindula
Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe

Apprenticeship Trainee- Millwright

Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe
Apr. 26, 2024
Job Description

Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe is recruiting recently qualified National Certificate or Diploma graduate who will undergo a four (4) year structured apprenticeship programme in Millwrighting trade.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • On-the-job guided technical competency development.
  • Millwright trade focused coaching.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A minimum of five (5) ordinary level passes at grade C or better (including passes in Mathematics, English Language and Science).
  • Must have a National Certificate or Diploma in Millwrighting.
  • Clearance letter from the Registrar of Apprentices.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send CVs and application letters with a subject: Millwright Apprenticeship Trainee to: hr@gyproc.co.zw

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 26 April 2024

Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe

Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe is a leader in the supply of lightweight wall finishing plasters and tile adhesives.

