Apprenticeship Trainee- Millwright
Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe
Job Description
Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe is recruiting recently qualified National Certificate or Diploma graduate who will undergo a four (4) year structured apprenticeship programme in Millwrighting trade.
Duties and Responsibilities
- On-the-job guided technical competency development.
- Millwright trade focused coaching.
Qualifications and Experience
- A minimum of five (5) ordinary level passes at grade C or better (including passes in Mathematics, English Language and Science).
- Must have a National Certificate or Diploma in Millwrighting.
- Clearance letter from the Registrar of Apprentices.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send CVs and application letters with a subject: Millwright Apprenticeship Trainee to: hr@gyproc.co.zw
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 26 April 2024
Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe is a leader in the supply of lightweight wall finishing plasters and tile adhesives.
