Architectural Designer Intern: Corporate Center (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above position that has arisen within the organization. The incumbent will report to the Corporate Business Development Officer (Non-Consumptive).
Duties and Responsibilities
- Drawing Architectural designs for commercial projects.
- Designing and developing blueprints for projects.
- Developing 3D graphics for new projects and major renovations.
- Assisting in developing Bill of Quantities for the various projects.
- Working together with a team on project management.
- Assisting with clerical duties for the Business Development Section.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Diploma or Degree in Architectural Designing.
- At least 5 ‘O’ Levels including English language and Mathematics.
- Highly proficient in the use of computers including Graphic Designing Software.
Special Skills and Personality Required:
- Project Management.
- Excellent communication, research and presentation.
- Team Player.
- Creativity.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:
The Human Resources Manager
Parks and Wildlife Management Authority
P.O Box CY 140
Causeway
Harare
Email recruitment@zimparks.org.zw Or hand deliver to Head Office's Registry Section on or before the 2nd of September 2024.
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority is an agency of the Zimbabwe government managing national parks. ZimParks conserves Zimbabwe's wildlife heritage through effective, efficient and sustainable utilization of natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations and stakeholders. Conservation involves ecological research and monitoring with respect to the various wildlife species in the country.
Phone: +263 (242) 707625/ 8, +263 8677707627
Website: https://www.zimparks.org.zw/
Email: info@zimparks.org.zw