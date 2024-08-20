Architectural Designer Intern: Corporate Center (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above position that has arisen within the organization. The incumbent will report to the Corporate Business Development Officer (Non-Consumptive).

Duties and Responsibilities

Drawing Architectural designs for commercial projects.

Designing and developing blueprints for projects.

Developing 3D graphics for new projects and major renovations.

Assisting in developing Bill of Quantities for the various projects.

Working together with a team on project management.

Assisting with clerical duties for the Business Development Section.

Qualifications and Experience

A Diploma or Degree in Architectural Designing.

At least 5 ‘O’ Levels including English language and Mathematics.

Highly proficient in the use of computers including Graphic Designing Software.

Special Skills and Personality Required:

Project Management.

Excellent communication, research and presentation.

Team Player.

Creativity.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to: