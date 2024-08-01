Artificial Intelligence Graduate Research Assistant x3

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned posts.

The Artificial Intelligence Research Department at Bindura University seeks three (3) highly motivated and talented Graduate Research Assistants to join our dynamic team. This is a unique opportunity to contribute to cutting-edge AI research projects while receiving unparalleled mentorship from leading researchers in the field. As a Graduate Research Assistant, you will gain valuable experience in all aspects of the research lifecycle, from ideation and literature review to model development, analysis, and publication. This immersive experience will provide a strong foundation for a successful AI research or industry career.

Duties and Responsibilities

Conduct research in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and neural networks under the guidance of experienced researchers.

Contribute to the development of research outputs including:

Policy briefs and whitepapers. Literature reviews. Data collection, preprocessing, and analysis. Building, training, and evaluating AI/ML models.

Assist in the preparation of research findings for presentation at lab meetings, workshops, and national/international conferences.

Collaborate on the writing and submission of academic papers for publication in top-tier journals and conferences.

Support senior researchers in securing research grants and building strategic partnerships;

Participate in AI-related training initiatives in both academic and business settings.

Benefits: