Artificial Intelligence Graduate Research Assistant x3
The Artificial Intelligence Research Department at Bindura University seeks three (3) highly motivated and talented Graduate Research Assistants to join our dynamic team. This is a unique opportunity to contribute to cutting-edge AI research projects while receiving unparalleled mentorship from leading researchers in the field. As a Graduate Research Assistant, you will gain valuable experience in all aspects of the research lifecycle, from ideation and literature review to model development, analysis, and publication. This immersive experience will provide a strong foundation for a successful AI research or industry career.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Conduct research in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and neural networks under the guidance of experienced researchers.
- Contribute to the development of research outputs including:
- Policy briefs and whitepapers.
- Literature reviews.
- Data collection, preprocessing, and analysis.
- Building, training, and evaluating AI/ML models.
- Assist in the preparation of research findings for presentation at lab meetings, workshops, and national/international conferences.
- Collaborate on the writing and submission of academic papers for publication in top-tier journals and conferences.
- Support senior researchers in securing research grants and building strategic partnerships;
- Participate in AI-related training initiatives in both academic and business settings.
Benefits:
- Unparalleled Research Experience: Gain practical, hands-on experiencein cutting-edge AI research projects.
- Mentorship and Career Development: Receive guidance and mentorship from leading AI researchers, helping you build a strong foundation for a successful career in academia or industry.
- Publication Opportunities: Contribute to publications in top-tier AI conferences and journals.
- Conference Attendance: Present your research findings at national and international conferences.
- State-of-the-Art Facilities: Access a modern research lab with the latest technology and resources.
- Competitive Stipend: Receive a competitive monthly stipend throughout the program.
Qualifications and Experience
- Recent Graduate (within the past year) with a strong academic record and a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Data Science, Computer/Electronic/Electrical Engineering, Big Data, Data Analytics, Informatics, Information Systems, Information Security and Assurance, Software Engineering, or a related quantitative field.
- Demonstrated interest and experience in AI/ML research, evidenced through coursework, projects, or prior research experience.
- Proficiency in Python and familiarity with at least one deep learning framework such as TensorFlow or PyTorch.
- Solid understanding of fundamental AI/ML algorithms and their applications.
- Experience with statistical analysis and data visualization tools (e.g., Power BI, R, Tableau) is a plus.
- Excellent written and oral communication skills for effective collaboration and dissemination of research findings.
- Strong work ethic, self-motivation, and the ability to work both independently and as part of a team.
- Twenty-seven (27) years of age or below at the time of application.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.
The closing date for the receipt of applications is Monday, 5 August 2024.
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education is a Zimbabwean university offering courses within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Science Education, Commerce and Social Sciences.
Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura