Artisan Builder: C4 (Gokwe)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above position in Sebungwe Region. The incumbent will be reporting to the Administration Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Interpretation and implementation of building plans

Carrying out construction work on assigned projects i.e brick and block laying, plastering among other duties.

Carrying out renovations and refurbishments on buildings.

Ensuring that all construction projects comply with relevant set standards e.g. Local Authority by-laws.

Carrying out general maintenance of buildings.

Advising management on matters to do with construction works.

Supervising all staff on maintenance and construction works.

Manage and assist in the sourcing of equipment and materials for construction projects.

Assisting management in the preparation of budgets for construction project.

Liaising with stakeholders like Local Authorities and Department of Public Works

Qualifications and Experience

Class one journeyman (brick and block laying).

At least two years post qualification traceable experience.

Ability to interpret and implement instructions as per working drawings.

Good interpersonal skills.

Excellent time management skills.

Ability to work without supervision.

Attentive to detail.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:

The Senior Regional Manager