Artisan Builder: C4 (Gokwe)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above position in Sebungwe Region. The incumbent will be reporting to the Administration Officer.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Interpretation and implementation of building plans
- Carrying out construction work on assigned projects i.e brick and block laying, plastering among other duties.
- Carrying out renovations and refurbishments on buildings.
- Ensuring that all construction projects comply with relevant set standards e.g. Local Authority by-laws.
- Carrying out general maintenance of buildings.
- Advising management on matters to do with construction works.
- Supervising all staff on maintenance and construction works.
- Manage and assist in the sourcing of equipment and materials for construction projects.
- Assisting management in the preparation of budgets for construction project.
- Liaising with stakeholders like Local Authorities and Department of Public Works
Qualifications and Experience
- Class one journeyman (brick and block laying).
- At least two years post qualification traceable experience.
- Ability to interpret and implement instructions as per working drawings.
- Good interpersonal skills.
- Excellent time management skills.
- Ability to work without supervision.
- Attentive to detail.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:
The Senior Regional Manager
Att: Human Resources Officer
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority
Number 33
Light Industrial Site
Gokwe
Email: sebungwerecruitment@zimparks.org.zw or hand deliver to Sebungwe Region Registry Office on or before the 1st of July 2024.
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority is an agency of the Zimbabwe government managing national parks. ZimParks conserves Zimbabwe's wildlife heritage through effective, efficient and sustainable utilization of natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations and stakeholders. Conservation involves ecological research and monitoring with respect to the various wildlife species in the country.
Phone: +263 (242) 707625/ 8, +263 8677707627
Website: https://www.zimparks.org.zw/
Email: info@zimparks.org.zw