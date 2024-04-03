Artisan Machinist (Chipinge)
Job Description
Shall be responsible for ensuring the production of quality parts and tools using conventional toolroom/ machineshop machinery from machine setup to operation.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Set-up and manage conventional machines to perform different jobs as required.
- Translate engineering drawings and requirements into dimensions for production.
- Operate Lathe, Milling and Drilling machines in performing a variety of work activities as found in the toolroom/machineshop.
- Ensure the machines operates in accordance with the guidelines of the company.
- Check machinery on a daily basis to guarantee functionality.
- Provide timelines to clients.
- Ensure that results of machining process align with client expectations.
Qualifications and Experience
- Artisan Turner Machinist.
- At least 3 years’ experience as a Machinist in a toolroom or machineshop environment.
- Ability to interpret mechanical documents and engineering drawings.
- Great attention to detail with a goal-driven mechanical attitude.
Other
How to Apply
Send application clearly marked position applied for together with detailed CV and scanned academic and professional certification to both emails:
Deadline: 03 April 2024
Green Fuel
Green Fuel offers environmentally friendly and sustainable renewable vehicle fuel and electricity that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality. The Green Fuel Ethanol Project was awarded National Project Status by the Government of Zimbabwe due to the significant benefits it will bring to the country.
Green Fuel's estates are located in Chipinge, Zimbabwe. The Chisumbanje Estate – 40,000 hectares· The Middle Sabi Estate – 10,000 hectares.