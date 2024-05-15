Artisan Turner Machinist (Chipinge)

Job Description

Shall be responsible for ensuring the production of quality parts and tools using conventional toolroom/machineshop machinery from machine setup to operation.

Duties and Responsibilities

Set-up and manage conventional machines to perform different jobs as required.

Translate engineering drawings and requirements into dimensions for production.

Operate Lathe, Milling and Drilling machines in performing a variety of work activities as found in the toolroom/machineshop.

Ensure the machines operates in accordance with the guidelines of the company.

Check machinery on a daily basis to guarantee functionality.

Provide timelines to clients.

Ensure that results of machining process align with client expectations.

Qualifications and Experience

Artisan Turner Machinist.

At least 3 years’ experience as a Machinist in a toolroom or machineshop environment.

Ability to interpret mechanical documents and engineering drawings.

Great attention to detail with a goal-driven mechanical attitude.

Other

How to Apply

Send application clearly marked position applied for together with detailed CV and scanned academic and professional certification to both emails: faith.muchatukwa@greenfuel.co.zw