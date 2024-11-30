Assistant Accountant (Harare)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
Reporting to the Group Finance Manager, the incumbent will assist in the Group consolidation process and preparation of financial statements. The incumbent will be accountable for achieving results through own efforts over a period of up to three (3) months.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assists in the preparation of the annual report and the abridged financial statements for the Group.
- Assists in review of subsidiary financial statements.
- Liases with components and ensures the reporting packs and disclosures meet IFRS reporting requirements.
- Works hand-in-hand with the typesetters for the annual report and abridged financial statements to ensure that review comments/changes are effected timely.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelors Degree (B): Financial Accounting (Required).
- A degree in Financial Accounting .
- Studying towards the Chartered Accountant profession.
- Experience with consolidation and group reporting .
- At least 3 years of experience in the financial accounting field .
- Highly proficient in Microsoft Excel.
- Skills: Group Consolidations, International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), Preparation of Financial Reports.
Other
