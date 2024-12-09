Pindula|Search Pindula
Prodairy (Private) Limited

Assistant Accountant-Retail (Harare)

Dec. 17, 2024
Job Description

We are looking for a reliable and organized individual to join our Finance Department as an Assistant Accountant for our Retail Shops. The ideal candidate must have at least 3 years of relevant experience and possess a relevant qualification.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Prepares income statements for retail shops.
  • Tracks retail shop invoices and deposits ensuring they are correctly posted in Pastel.
  • Manages retail inventory.
  • Prepares daily, weekly, and monthly reconciliations for retail shops.
  • Participates in month-end stock takes.
  • Adheres to safety, health, environment, and quality systems.
  • Performs any other duties as required from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

  • 3 years’ experience in a similar role.
  • Degree in Accounting or equivalent
  • Software: Pastel Evolution/ Excel/ Sage 1000.
  • Knowledge of Retail/Shops/ Financial Reporting and Analysis.
  • Ability to work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.
  • Personality: Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
  • FMCG Manufacturing.
  • Fast paced culture.

Other

How to Apply

If you are looking to join the fast-moving consumer goods world-class manufacturer then please send an email to: recruitment@prodairy.co.zw by 17 December 2024 indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.

