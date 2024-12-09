Assistant Accountant-Retail (Harare)

Job Description

We are looking for a reliable and organized individual to join our Finance Department as an Assistant Accountant for our Retail Shops. The ideal candidate must have at least 3 years of relevant experience and possess a relevant qualification.

Duties and Responsibilities

Prepares income statements for retail shops.

Tracks retail shop invoices and deposits ensuring they are correctly posted in Pastel.

Manages retail inventory.

Prepares daily, weekly, and monthly reconciliations for retail shops.

Participates in month-end stock takes.

Adheres to safety, health, environment, and quality systems.

Performs any other duties as required from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

3 years’ experience in a similar role.

Degree in Accounting or equivalent

Software: Pastel Evolution/ Excel/ Sage 1000.

Knowledge of Retail/Shops/ Financial Reporting and Analysis.

Ability to work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.

Personality: Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

FMCG Manufacturing.

Fast paced culture.

Other

How to Apply

If you are looking to join the fast-moving consumer goods world-class manufacturer then please send an email to: recruitment@prodairy.co.zw by 17 December 2024 indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.