Assistant Accountant-Retail (Harare)
Prodairy (Private) Limited
Job Description
We are looking for a reliable and organized individual to join our Finance Department as an Assistant Accountant for our Retail Shops. The ideal candidate must have at least 3 years of relevant experience and possess a relevant qualification.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Prepares income statements for retail shops.
- Tracks retail shop invoices and deposits ensuring they are correctly posted in Pastel.
- Manages retail inventory.
- Prepares daily, weekly, and monthly reconciliations for retail shops.
- Participates in month-end stock takes.
- Adheres to safety, health, environment, and quality systems.
- Performs any other duties as required from time to time.
Qualifications and Experience
- 3 years’ experience in a similar role.
- Degree in Accounting or equivalent
- Software: Pastel Evolution/ Excel/ Sage 1000.
- Knowledge of Retail/Shops/ Financial Reporting and Analysis.
- Ability to work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.
- Personality: Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- FMCG Manufacturing.
- Fast paced culture.
Other
How to Apply
If you are looking to join the fast-moving consumer goods world-class manufacturer then please send an email to: recruitment@prodairy.co.zw by 17 December 2024 indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.
