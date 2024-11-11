Assistant Batch Plant Operator (Harare)

Job Description

Assist the Batching Plant Operator through day to day operations ensuring that the plant runs efficiently and effectively by carrying out the following duties and responsibilities.

Duties and Responsibilities

Batching of ready-mix concrete as per order.

Ensuring that orders are dispatched and delivered to customers in the correct quantity, grade and dispatch times.

Monitoring of concrete quality and slumps.

Slump tests (testing of concrete workability).

Taking concrete samples (to test concrete strength).

Carrying out routine maintenance checks and minor repairs.

Reporting any defaults and breakdowns to the maintenance supervisor.

Receiving aggregates, cement, and chemicals stocks.

Maintaining accurate records of all concrete batches produced, including the mix design, quantities of materials used and daily quality test.

Maintain accurate records of delivery notes and sending them to logistics office for filing.

Submitting any relevant reports to management as requested and within the allowable timeline.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree in Civil Engineering or related.

- At least 3 years working experience in Batch Plant.

- Ability to perform various concrete quality control tests.

- Knowledge of concrete fundamentals, concrete, admixtures and mix designs.

- Experience with concrete batching technology.

- Excellent communication skills and ability to interact with other departments.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and Qualified candidates must email their detailed CVs and proof of qualifications to: vacancieshr81@gmail.com on or before 15 November 2024.