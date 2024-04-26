Assistant Binder

Job Description

LIBRARY DEPARTMENT

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Repairing torn books.

Binding newspapers for archiving.

Assisting the Binder in identifying and recommending binding materials for procurement.

Responsible for Binding materials stock control.

Compiling weekly statistics of bound materials.

NB: Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.