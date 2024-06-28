Assistant Bursar/ Administrative Assistant

Job Description

Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Maintenance of the University asset register.

Drafting and posting of all periodic depreciation, Au and other related Journals.

Verification of existence and location of Assets.

Compilation of all relevant Audit schedules.

Servicing of related committee meetings.

Asset Disposal management in liaison with procurement.

Any other duties assigned by the Supervisor from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

An Accounting/ Finance Degree or equivalent.

At least three (3) years of relevant work experience in a similar position preferably in University environment.

Knowledge of IPSAS that deal with NCA is an added advantage.

Computer literacy/ Accounting packages a must.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit six sets applications, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID & birth certificate) and detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees and a one page marketing, information and public relations plan addressed to: