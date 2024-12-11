Assistant Claims Processor (Harare)

Job Description

AFC Insurance Company Limited, a subsidiary of AFC Holdings is inviting suitably qualified and motivated persons for the role of a Assistant Claims Processor. Reporting to the Claims Manager, incumbent will be responsible for processing claims in accordance with the spelt-out procedures and policies.

Duties and Responsibilities

Claims processing include but not limited to receiving and acknowledging receipt of a claim, collecting accurate information and documents and analyzing claims by policy holders or third parties.

Submitting claims for premium and underwriting confirmations within set timelines o Liaising with assessors and analyzing the findings for decision making.

Generating Claim settlement offers payment requisitions as well on receipt of invoices and signed releases from clients. o Initiating and following up on third party and reinsurance recoveries

Analzina portrolio performance and providina appropriate recommendations to underwrite.

Ensuring salvage due to the Company is accounted for.

Adhering to legal requirements, industry regulations and customer quality standards set by the Company.

Accurate capturing of claims in the system as well as production of monthly claims reports for Management.

Any other duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

An Honors Degree in Risk Management and Insurance.

A Diploma in short term insurance is an added advantage.

At least one (1) years' experience in short term insurance undertaking claims processing.

Excellent verbal, written, communication and interpersonal skills.

Attention to detail and problem-solving skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed resume no later than 11 December 2024.

All applications should be emailed to: careers@afcholdings.co.zw indicating the position you are applying for as your E-mail Subject Reference.