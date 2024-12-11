Pindula|Search Pindula
Agricultural Finance Company Holdings (AFC)

Assistant Claims Processor (Harare)

Assistant Claims Processor (Harare)
Dec. 11, 2024
Job Description

AFC Insurance Company Limited, a subsidiary of AFC Holdings is inviting suitably qualified and motivated persons for the role of a Assistant Claims Processor. Reporting to the Claims Manager, incumbent will be responsible for processing claims in accordance with the spelt-out procedures and policies.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Claims processing include but not limited to receiving and acknowledging receipt of a claim, collecting accurate information and documents and analyzing claims by policy holders or third parties.
  • Submitting claims for premium and underwriting confirmations within set timelines o Liaising with assessors and analyzing the findings for decision making.
  • Generating Claim settlement offers payment requisitions as well on receipt of invoices and signed releases from clients. o Initiating and following up on third party and reinsurance recoveries
  • Analzina portrolio performance and providina appropriate recommendations to underwrite.
  • Ensuring salvage due to the Company is accounted for.
  • Adhering to legal requirements, industry regulations and customer quality standards set by the Company.
  • Accurate capturing of claims in the system as well as production of monthly claims reports for Management.
  • Any other duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

  • An Honors Degree in Risk Management and Insurance.
  • A Diploma in short term insurance is an added advantage.
  • At least one (1) years' experience in short term insurance undertaking claims processing.
  • Excellent verbal, written, communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Attention to detail and problem-solving skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed resume no later than 11 December 2024.

All applications should be emailed to: careers@afcholdings.co.zw indicating the position you are applying for as your E-mail Subject Reference.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.

Agricultural Finance Company Holdings (AFC)

The AFC Holdings is a Group of Companies comprising of the following subsidiaries: -AFC Land and Development Bank -AFC Commercial Bank (formerly Agribank) -AFC Leasing Company -AFC Insurance Company AFC Holdings is a one stop shop for development finance, commercial banking, insurance and leasing with special focus on agriculture development.

