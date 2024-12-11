Assistant Claims Processor (Harare)
Job Description
AFC Insurance Company Limited, a subsidiary of AFC Holdings is inviting suitably qualified and motivated persons for the role of a Assistant Claims Processor. Reporting to the Claims Manager, incumbent will be responsible for processing claims in accordance with the spelt-out procedures and policies.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Claims processing include but not limited to receiving and acknowledging receipt of a claim, collecting accurate information and documents and analyzing claims by policy holders or third parties.
- Submitting claims for premium and underwriting confirmations within set timelines o Liaising with assessors and analyzing the findings for decision making.
- Generating Claim settlement offers payment requisitions as well on receipt of invoices and signed releases from clients. o Initiating and following up on third party and reinsurance recoveries
- Analzina portrolio performance and providina appropriate recommendations to underwrite.
- Ensuring salvage due to the Company is accounted for.
- Adhering to legal requirements, industry regulations and customer quality standards set by the Company.
- Accurate capturing of claims in the system as well as production of monthly claims reports for Management.
- Any other duties as assigned.
Qualifications and Experience
- An Honors Degree in Risk Management and Insurance.
- A Diploma in short term insurance is an added advantage.
- At least one (1) years' experience in short term insurance undertaking claims processing.
- Excellent verbal, written, communication and interpersonal skills.
- Attention to detail and problem-solving skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed resume no later than 11 December 2024.
All applications should be emailed to: careers@afcholdings.co.zw indicating the position you are applying for as your E-mail Subject Reference.
Agricultural Finance Company Holdings (AFC)
The AFC Holdings is a Group of Companies comprising of the following subsidiaries: -AFC Land and Development Bank -AFC Commercial Bank (formerly Agribank) -AFC Leasing Company -AFC Insurance Company AFC Holdings is a one stop shop for development finance, commercial banking, insurance and leasing with special focus on agriculture development.