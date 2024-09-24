Assistant Client Relationship Manager (Harare)

Job Description

To drive business growth within Corporate Banking and to manage risk and minimize loss to the Bank.

The role will support the CRM in:

Duties and Responsibilities

Successfully negotiating facility terms and pricing with clients.

Cross-sell products offered by the group.

Develop Term Sheets for prospective deals.

Develop comprehensive account strategy for all relationships under management.

Portfolio Quality and Risk Management

Ensure all facility documentation and security registration is completed on time to ensure smooth execution of transactions.

Review client profitability and ensure there are no revenue leakages.

Enforcing compliance with facility approval terms, underwriting standards and any regulatory requirements through regular monitoring and reporting procedures.

Prompt recognition and reporting of deteriorating credits to ensure discipline and quality in the portfolio.

Compliance with all Anti- Money Laundering and Know Your Customer Policies.

Demonstrated selling,nnegotiation,ncredit and communication skills.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Commerce Honours (BCom Hons): Economics And Finance (Required), Bachelor of Commerce Honours (BCom Hons): Finance And Banking (Required).

Degree in Banking, Finance, Business Studies or Economics plus professional banking qualifications such as IOBZ.

3years experience in a similar role.

Skills: Client Relationship Building, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), People Management.

