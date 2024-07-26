Assistant Financial Accountant (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen within CBZ BANK LIMITED for the position of Assistant Financial Accountant, Bank Finance Division. If you are eager to join a team of energized and passionate experts who are technology driven, this is a career opportunity for you.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide input and preliminary data for integration into the Bank’s financial statements.

Participate in the preparation of the Annual Report for external stakeholders in compliance with regulatory and financial reporting guidelines.

Contribute to the preparation of half year and year-end financial packs for submission to Group Financial Reporting for consolidation as per given timetable.

Prepare breakdowns for inter-company transactions to subsidiaries.

Review ledger fees report, monthly maintenance fees report and cash withdrawal charges.

Extract and analyze interest income and interest expenses GLs to check if accrual is being done correctly.

Review daily exception reports and report significant movements to management.

Qualifications and Experience

Possess a first degree in Accounting or similar from a recognized and reputable tertiary institution.

Possession of a professional accounting qualification such as ACCA, CIMA or equivalent is an added advantage.

Have at least 3 years relevant working experience in an accounting or related environment.

Should have thorough knowledge of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Should possess detailed knowledge of modern internal and external audit procedures.

Have excellent numeric and problem solving skills.

Should be able to communicate effectively and present information in a clear and concise manner.

Possess strong Excel skills and appreciation of various digital working tools and platform.

Willing to work under pressure and with minimal supervision.

Other

How to Apply

If you meet the above criteria, you are the ideal person we are looking for. If you wish to be considered for this career opportunity, upload your detailed CV and proof of qualifications not later than Wednesday, 31 July, 2024.

Click HERE To Apply.