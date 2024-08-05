Assistant Librarian: Campus Library

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post.

The Assistant Librarian – Campus Libraries utilizes various library technologies in the execution of his/her duties and responsibilities. He/she supervises staff in his/her assigned area and reports to the Deputy Librarian.

Duties and Responsibilities

Manages the Library’s collection and reference services for assigned Faculty/programme(s).

Develops digital collections for the various subjects offered in the assigned Faculty/programme(s).

Prepares informational materials like newsletters, bibliographies, brochures and other promotional materials to market library resources and services.

Registration of new patrons, organizing and conducting user education activities in the form of general orientation seminars to the Library and its resources as well as subject-specific seminars in the various disciplines offered by the University.

Participates in the development of information literacy skills training programmes.

Communicates, interprets and oversees the enforcement of library policies, procedures and rules to patrons.

Contributes to public relations activities and represents the library at university committees as well as professional meetings appropriate to the position and as requested by the Librarian.

Develops content for the Library website.

Supervises the work of the junior library staff members and performs performance evaluations.

Performs any other library-related duties that may be assigned by the SubLibrarian, Deputy Librarian or Librarian.

Qualifications and Experience

A Master’s degree in Library and Information Science.

A minimum of two (2) years of continuous work experience in an academic or research library is a necessity.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.