Assistant Librarian: Campus Library
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post.
The Assistant Librarian – Campus Libraries utilizes various library technologies in the execution of his/her duties and responsibilities. He/she supervises staff in his/her assigned area and reports to the Deputy Librarian.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Manages the Library’s collection and reference services for assigned Faculty/programme(s).
- Develops digital collections for the various subjects offered in the assigned Faculty/programme(s).
- Prepares informational materials like newsletters, bibliographies, brochures and other promotional materials to market library resources and services.
- Registration of new patrons, organizing and conducting user education activities in the form of general orientation seminars to the Library and its resources as well as subject-specific seminars in the various disciplines offered by the University.
- Participates in the development of information literacy skills training programmes.
- Communicates, interprets and oversees the enforcement of library policies, procedures and rules to patrons.
- Contributes to public relations activities and represents the library at university committees as well as professional meetings appropriate to the position and as requested by the Librarian.
- Develops content for the Library website.
- Supervises the work of the junior library staff members and performs performance evaluations.
- Performs any other library-related duties that may be assigned by the SubLibrarian, Deputy Librarian or Librarian.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Master’s degree in Library and Information Science.
- A minimum of two (2) years of continuous work experience in an academic or research library is a necessity.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.
The closing date for the receipt of applications is Monday, 5 August 2024.Generate a Whatsapp Message
