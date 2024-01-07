Assistant Librarian/ Senior Assistant Librarian - Scholarly Communication

Duties and Responsibilities

The incumbent will be responsible for:

Administration of the Digital2 and Scholarly Communication Unit.

Spearheading the formulation and implementation of policies, procedures relating scholarly communications / digital scholarship programmes, processes and activities.

Providing strategic maintenance and support for the Institutional Repository, Digital Library and Online Journal Platforms.

Providing strategic support for the setting up and management of the University’s online journal systems.

Developing, identifying and managing services and programmes related to research visibility, open science, open licensing, open access and related digital scholarship and scholarly communications initiatives.

Providing digital scholarship and scholarly communications research consultations and instruction services for patrons.

Developing and delivering digital scholarship and research support services using library-supported software platforms.

Conducting workshops and training for library users on utilising digital resources, information literacy, scholarly communication practices such as copyright compliance.

Supporting research support throughout the research cycle through identification and provision of support or expertise.

Provide reference services to users in person, on the phone, via e-mail and through social media platforms.

The incumbent’s core responsibility is to guide the technological development of the library; and

Supervising and guiding staff in the Unit.

Faculty Liaison:

Organising and conducting training on information literacy, e-resources usage, reference management tools and other research support services to both students and lecturers in the designated Faculty.

Faculty Liaison to facilitate collection development.

Producing research guides utilising Subject Plus.

Conducting assessment needs as well as monitoring the information needs of students, academic staff and administrators in the respective faculty.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Library and Information Science plus at least two (2) years’ experience working in an Academic or Research Library.

A Masters’ Degree in Library and Information Science would be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Conditions of Service

Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits are offered. The information on salary and other benefits will be made available to the short-listed candidates.

Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to:

Senior Assistant Registrar

Human Resources Section

Gwanda State University

Epoch Mine Campus

P O Box 30

Filabusi

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

