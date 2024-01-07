Assistant Librarian/Senior Assistant Librarian-Research Support Services

Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits are offered. The information on salary and other benefits will be made available to the short-listed candidates.

Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to:

Senior Assistant Registrar

Human Resources Section

Gwanda State University

Epoch Mine Campus

P O Box 30

Filabusi

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 07 January 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message