Assistant Librarian/Senior Assistant Librarian-Research Support Services
Job Description
LIBRARY DEPARTMENT
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Administration of the Research Support Services Department including designing and developing a research support services framework.
- Providing advice and guidance on issues related to the provision of research support services in the University Library.
- Developing and assisting in the delivery of a coordinated Research Support Services programme of advocacy and training events for library staff, students and support staff.
- Offering guidance on effective search strategies and citation/reference management system to researchers and students.
- Assisting researchers creating and managing researcher profiles on different platforms such as Research Gate.
- Staying up-to-date with the latest trends, tools, and best practices in Research Support Services in Academic Libraries. This ensures that the Assistant Librarian can effectively assist users in navigating the ever-evolving landscape of scholarly information.
- Maintaining a database of researchers.
- Providing and assisting researchers with research impact metrics such as, customised bibliometrics reports, so as to keep track of their research impact.
- Tracking researchers’ interests and current projects to facilitate document delivery.
- Provide reference services to users in person, on the phone, via e-mail and through social media platforms.
- Supervising of staff in the department Faculty Liaison.
- Organising and conducting training on information literacy skills, e-resources usage, reference management tools and other research support services to both students and lecturers in the designated Faculty.
- Working with departments in the Faculty on collection development.
- Producing research guides.
- Monitoring and determining on a continuous basis, the information needs of students, academic staff and other users in the respective faculty.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Library and Information Science plus at least two (2) years’ experience working in an Academic or Research Library.
- A Masters’ Degree in Library and information Science would be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Conditions of Service
Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits are offered. The information on salary and other benefits will be made available to the short-listed candidates.
Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to:
Senior Assistant Registrar
Human Resources Section
Gwanda State University
Epoch Mine Campus
P O Box 30
Filabusi
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 07 January 2024
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Gwanda State University is a state higher education institution that is in Gwanda, Zimbabwe. The university is temporarily at the former Epoch Mine in Gwanda whilst construction takes place. The main campus shall be on an 87 hectares (210 acres) site in Gwanda, with a 2.5 hectares (6.2 acres) farm at Filabusi.
Address: Epoch Mine Campus, P.O Box 30, Filabusi