POSB - People's Own Savings Bank

Assistant Management Accountant

POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank
Sep. 20, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced individuals to fill the above mentioned position which has arisen in the Finance Department.

Reporting to the Management Accountant, the incumbent will be responsible for preparing budget schedules, costing reports, and submission of statutory returns.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Regulatory and compliance reporting .
  • Costing of bank products and Services .
  • Preparing budget support schedules.
  • Preparing variance and budget monitoring reports.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Finance or Accounting.
  • A professional qualification in accounting.
  • High proficiency in Microsoft Excel.
  • 3 years’ experience in the management accounting field .

REMUNERATION

  • The positions offer an attractive remuneration package commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should email their applications accompanied by a detailed CV, proof of qualifications, and experience to:  recruitment@posb.co.zw, no later than 20 September 2024.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank

08677 099 200
customersupport@posb.co.zw

The Peoples Own Savings Bank, formerly the Post Office Savings Bank, was established in 1904 as a statutory fund to mobilise savings for national development. The Bank commenced its operations through the Post Office infrastructure network.

It is a savings bank in Zimbabwe. It is one of the financial institutions, licensed and supervised by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the national banking regulator.

