Assistant Management Accountant

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced individuals to fill the above mentioned position which has arisen in the Finance Department.

Reporting to the Management Accountant, the incumbent will be responsible for preparing budget schedules, costing reports, and submission of statutory returns.

Duties and Responsibilities

Regulatory and compliance reporting .

Costing of bank products and Services .

Preparing budget support schedules.

Preparing variance and budget monitoring reports.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Finance or Accounting.

A professional qualification in accounting.

High proficiency in Microsoft Excel.

3 years’ experience in the management accounting field .

REMUNERATION