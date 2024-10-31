Assistant Motor Bike Mechanic (Harare)

Job Description

Assisting the motor bike mechanic in carrying out comprehensive inspections to ensure motorcycles meet safety and regulatory standards.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting the motor bike mechanic in repairing and maintaining motorcycles.

Assisting the motor bike mechanic in maintaining detailed records.

Adhering to safety and company protocols.

Any other duties assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Proven experience in repairing and maintaining motorbikes.

Other

How to Apply

If you wish to be considered for any of the above positions, please submit your application letter, Curriculum Vitae, certified copies of academic and/or professional certificates, addressed under confidential cover to:

Head Human Resources and Administration