Assistant Motor Bike Mechanic (Harare)
ZimPost
Job Description
Assisting the motor bike mechanic in carrying out comprehensive inspections to ensure motorcycles meet safety and regulatory standards.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assisting the motor bike mechanic in repairing and maintaining motorcycles.
- Assisting the motor bike mechanic in maintaining detailed records.
- Adhering to safety and company protocols.
- Any other duties assigned by the supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- Proven experience in repairing and maintaining motorbikes.
Other
How to Apply
If you wish to be considered for any of the above positions, please submit your application letter, Curriculum Vitae, certified copies of academic and/or professional certificates, addressed under confidential cover to:
Head Human Resources and Administration
‘Vacant Position’
P O Box 3940
Harare
Deadline: 31 October 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
ZimPost
Browse Jobs
.
Related Jobs
ZimPost
Motor Bike Mechanic (Harare)
Deadline: