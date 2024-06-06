Assistant Refrigeration Technician (Harare)
Prodairy (Private) Limited
Job Description
We are seeking a motivated individual to join our Maintenance Department as an Assistant Refrigeration Technician.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Installations, maintenance, and repairs of all refrigeration equipment and machinery.
- Attends swiftly and timeously to electrical and mechanical faults reported.
- Discusses work that requires priority and then monitors progress on the work updating the Refrigeration Technician daily.
- Liaises with the refrigeration technician regarding the maintenance plan that has been laid down.
- Carries out preventative maintenance of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment and systems.
- Monitors the refrigeration cooling levels daily and ensures they are adequate to avoid negative impact on products.
- Ensures requisition for materials required is done timeously and also ensures adequate materials are ordered to avoid excessive wastage.
- Creates and maintains an ongoing inventory showing the number of air conditioning units, machines, and other refrigeration equipment and their location.
- Recommends cost-saving best practices.
- Conducts any other duties that the superior may assign.
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum of 4 years experience in a similar role/Dairy experience.
- Apprentice training in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning or a relevant qualification.
- Knowledge of industrial, commercial, and domestic refrigeration plants and equipment.
- Ability to troubleshoot and identify problems.
- At least 30 years of age.
- Thrives in a fast-paced environment.
Other
How to Apply
If you are interested please send an email to recruitment@prodairy.co.zw no later than 5 June 2024. Clearly indicate the position you are applying for in the email's subject line.
