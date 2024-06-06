Pindula|Search Pindula
Prodairy (Private) Limited

Assistant Refrigeration Technician (Harare)

Jun. 05, 2024
Jun. 05, 2024
Job Description

We are seeking a motivated individual to join our Maintenance Department as an Assistant Refrigeration Technician.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Installations, maintenance, and repairs of all refrigeration equipment and machinery.
  • Attends swiftly and timeously to electrical and mechanical faults reported.
  • Discusses work that requires priority and then monitors progress on the work updating the Refrigeration Technician daily.
  • Liaises with the refrigeration technician regarding the maintenance plan that has been laid down.
  • Carries out preventative maintenance of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment and systems.
  • Monitors the refrigeration cooling levels daily and ensures they are adequate to avoid negative impact on products.
  • Ensures requisition for materials required is done timeously and also ensures adequate materials are ordered to avoid excessive wastage.
  • Creates and maintains an ongoing inventory showing the number of air conditioning units, machines, and other refrigeration equipment and their location.
  • Recommends cost-saving best practices.
  • Conducts any other duties that the superior may assign.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Minimum of 4 years experience in a similar role/Dairy experience.
  • Apprentice training in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning or a relevant qualification.
  • Knowledge of industrial, commercial, and domestic refrigeration plants and equipment.
  • Ability to troubleshoot and identify problems.
  • At least 30 years of age.
  • Thrives in a fast-paced environment.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested please send an email to recruitment@prodairy.co.zw no later than 5 June 2024. Clearly indicate the position you are applying for in the email's subject line.



.

