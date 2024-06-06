Assistant Refrigeration Technician (Harare)

Job Description

We are seeking a motivated individual to join our Maintenance Department as an Assistant Refrigeration Technician.

Duties and Responsibilities

Installations, maintenance, and repairs of all refrigeration equipment and machinery.

Attends swiftly and timeously to electrical and mechanical faults reported.

Discusses work that requires priority and then monitors progress on the work updating the Refrigeration Technician daily.

Liaises with the refrigeration technician regarding the maintenance plan that has been laid down.

Carries out preventative maintenance of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment and systems.

Monitors the refrigeration cooling levels daily and ensures they are adequate to avoid negative impact on products.

Ensures requisition for materials required is done timeously and also ensures adequate materials are ordered to avoid excessive wastage.

Creates and maintains an ongoing inventory showing the number of air conditioning units, machines, and other refrigeration equipment and their location.

Recommends cost-saving best practices.

Conducts any other duties that the superior may assign.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of 4 years experience in a similar role/Dairy experience.

Apprentice training in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning or a relevant qualification.

Knowledge of industrial, commercial, and domestic refrigeration plants and equipment.

Ability to troubleshoot and identify problems.

At least 30 years of age.

Thrives in a fast-paced environment.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested please send an email to recruitment@prodairy.co.zw no later than 5 June 2024. Clearly indicate the position you are applying for in the email's subject line.