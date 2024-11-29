Assistant Registrar – Faculties (Gweru)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Acts as the first point of contact for enquiries to the Faculty Office from students, staff, and the public, either in person or by telephone and to help in the recruitment of new students.

Acts as a first point of contact for Faculty staff and students seeking advice on regulatory and procedural matters.

Processes and prepares for sessional examination results for the Faculty Board of Examiners and the Academic Board.

Secretary to Faculty and University committees as well as the board of associate colleges in the faculty.

Maintains administrative procedures in relation to student registration, teaching, and assessment, using the student database as appropriate.

Provides support to academics with respect to travel and excursion arrangements.

Organises and coordinates seminars, workshops, guest lectures, and other functions in liaison with other University departments.

Updating the Faculty notice boards for staff and students.

Conducts class visits to ensure that only bona fide students of the Faculty attend lectures.

Preparing for graduation ceremonies accordingly that is, producing a comprehensive list of graduands and presenting them to the Executive Dean when they are to be capped.

Generating the teaching timetable in liaison with the Administrator of the master teaching timetable.

Chief invigilator during examination sessions.

Supervises the day-to-day activities of secretarial staff and Administrative Assistants in the Faculty.

Working with the Human Resource Section on faculty related issues.

Conducting any other duties as assigned by the Executive or Registrar.

Qualifications and Experience

A holder of an Arts and Humanities / Social Science / Business Administration / Education Bachelors degree is a must.

Possession of a relevant Master’s degree will be an added advantage.

At least two years of post-qualification working experience as an Administrative Assistant or in an administrative role.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates, and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s), and names and email addresses of three referees to:

Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)