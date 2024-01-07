Assistant/ Senior Assistant Librarian - Client Services
Job Description
LIBRARY DEPARTMENT
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Administration of the Client Services Unit
- Ensuring the availability of teaching and learning resources (print and electronic) to all users;
- Answering queries and advising all users on how to get relevant knowledge and information from various print and digital sources for their teaching, learning, research, community engagements, innovation and industrialization activities in the University;
- Providing learner support through subject liaison, information literacy skills training including user instruction in discipline-specific research and learning commons;
- Ensuring flexibility and adaptability to evolving library technologies and changing user needs.
- Supervision of circulation services staff, scheduling staff at all public service points to ensure consistent service delivery, formulation of circulation policies, rules and regulations for students in consultation with the Sub Librarian
- Ensuring equitable circulation of resources.
- The incumbent will contribute to collection development by actively monitoring and assessing the needs and interests of library users.
- The incumbent will engage in outreach activities to promote library services and resources, conduct user education programs, workshops, and training sessions to enhance users’ information literacy skills.
- The incumbent will gather user feedback, assess user satisfaction, and evaluate the effectiveness of library services so as to identify areas for improvement and informs decision-making processes within the library.
Faculty Liaison:
- Organising and conducting training on information literacy, e-resources usage, reference management tools and other research support services to both students and lecturers in the designated Faculty.
- Faculty Liaison to facilitate collection development.
- Producing research guides utilising Subject Plus.
- Conducting assessment needs as well as monitoring the information needs of students, academic staff and administrators in the respective faculty.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Library and Information Science plus at least two (2) years’ experience working in an Academic or Research Library.
- A Masters’ Degree in Library and information Science would be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Conditions of Service
Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits are offered. The information on salary and other benefits will be made available to the short-listed candidates.
Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to:
Senior Assistant Registrar
Human Resources Section
Gwanda State University
Epoch Mine Campus
P O Box 30
Filabusi
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Gwanda State University is a state higher education institution that is in Gwanda, Zimbabwe. The university is temporarily at the former Epoch Mine in Gwanda whilst construction takes place. The main campus shall be on an 87 hectares (210 acres) site in Gwanda, with a 2.5 hectares (6.2 acres) farm at Filabusi.
Address: Epoch Mine Campus, P.O Box 30, Filabusi