Assistant/ Senior Assistant Librarian - Client Services

Organising and conducting training on information literacy, e-resources usage, reference management tools and other research support services to both students and lecturers in the designated Faculty.

Faculty Liaison to facilitate collection development.

Producing research guides utilising Subject Plus.

Conducting assessment needs as well as monitoring the information needs of students, academic staff and administrators in the respective faculty.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Library and Information Science plus at least two (2) years’ experience working in an Academic or Research Library.

A Masters’ Degree in Library and information Science would be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Conditions of Service

Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits are offered. The information on salary and other benefits will be made available to the short-listed candidates.

Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to:

Senior Assistant Registrar

Human Resources Section

Gwanda State University

Epoch Mine Campus

P O Box 30

Filabusi

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 07 January 2024