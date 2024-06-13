Assistant Yellow Machine Operator Trainer (Chipinge)

Job Description

The Assistant Yellow Machine Operator Trainer shall be responsible for assisting in the training and monitoring all Yellow Machine operators and ensuring the proper use of machines by operators within the company. The incumbent will also perform any other duties assigned by the Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist the yellow machine operator trainer in the training of operators on proper machine handling, operation, and maintenance.

Ensure proper risk assessment is done before operations.

Assist in conducting refresher courses for all Yellow Machine operators.

Perform damage analysis on yellow machines within the estate.

Participate in recruitment and selection of Yellow Machine operators.

Monitoring the cleaning proceedings of all Yellow Machines.

Assist in coordinating with the training department for all periodical assessments.

Keeping a record of all training issues in liaison with the training department.

Assist in developing and updating training manuals, SOPs, and Checklists.

Qualifications and Experience

Active and energetic as the job requires a hands-on approach.

Able to communicate effectively with people at different levels.

Certificate in training of Yellow machine operators.

Should have at least 4 certificates of different yellow machines.

At least 1 year of related experience as a trainer in the industry.

Able to produce good workmanship.

Attention to detail.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons should submit written applications clearly marked the position being applied for together with detailed Curriculum Vitae and scanned certified copies of both academic and professional qualifications Not later than 17th June 2024 to:

Human Resources Manager-Harvesting