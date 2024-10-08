Associate Director for Management & Operations (Harare)
U.S. Embassy In Zimbabwe
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job holder, under supervision of the Deputy Country Director, provides high level Management and Operations (M&O) administrative support required to meet the strategic objectives established for the CDC/PEPFAR Zimbabwe HIV/AIDS program.
- Supervises the M&O team comprising of the Computer Management Specialist, Workforce Development Specialist, Executive Administrative Specialist, and Chauffeur/Administrative Assistant.
- Responsible for management, motivation, and coordination of the M&O team to provide high quality customer services to the CDC Zimbabwe Office.
- Develops and updates position descriptions, work development plans, training, and is a rater for performance evaluation.
- Develops and implements administrative policies and procedures for efficiency in information management, workforce management, property/inventory management, program administrative support, and logistics for travel and transportation.
- Maintains communications and a working rapport with the ICASS service providers to ensure the efficient delivery of ICASS services.
Qualifications and Experience
Qualifications and Evaluations
Requirements:
- All selected candidates must be able to obtain and hold a: security certificate
- All selected candidates will be subject to a background investigation and may be subject to a pre-employment medical exam.
- Selected candidate must be able to begin working within a reasonable period of time [4 weeks] upon receipt of agency authorization and/or clearances/certifications or their candidacy may end.
Education Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree or host country equivalent in public administration, communications, accounting, business administration, or finance is required.
- Please address this factor in your ERA application under Education.
Evaluations:
- You will be evaluated against the qualifications and requirements in this vacancy announcement.
- You may be asked to complete a pre-employment language or skills test.
- You must complete the application form and provide the required documents. Your application must address all the position qualifications and requirements including education, experience, language, and any knowledge/skills/abilities listed. If you fail to submit a complete application, then your application may be disqualified for this position.
Qualifications:
Experience:
- The position requires five years of progressive administrative experience in a program office environment, public health implementation program, or an international development organization, with human resources, computer management system, policies, and procedures management system.
- Two years of experience at the managerial level that includes direct supervision of staff.
- Please address this factor in your ERA application under Major Duties and Responsibilities.
Language:
- English – Fluent; speaking/reading/writing, may include the ability to translate.
- Please address this language requirement in your ERA application.
Job Knowledge:
- Knowledge of program administrative management, organizational and management systems development, and administrative office-user electronic application systems. Must have human resources management, team building, and leadership knowledge. Knowledge of the country labor laws as it relates to workforce issues, immigration for support to TDY, and workforce related safety and health matters. Knowledge of the Government of Zimbabwe regulations that impact CDC Zimbabwe is necessary.
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE To Apply.Generate a Whatsapp Message
U.S. Embassy In Zimbabwe
Browse Jobs
.
Related Jobs
U.S. Embassy In Zimbabwe
Public Engagement Assistant (Harare)
Deadline:
U.S. Embassy In Zimbabwe
Protocol Assistant (Harare)
Deadline:
U.S. Embassy In Zimbabwe
Voucher Examiner (Harare)
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI)
Human Resources Associate (Harare)
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI)
Community Prevention Facilitator: Program Implementation (Beitbridge)
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI)
National Strategic Information and Evaluation Assistant (Harare)
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI)
Protection and Accountability Associate (Harare)
Deadline:
Pangaea Zimbabwe Aids Trust (PZAT)
Driver (Bubi)
Deadline:
Unicef
Health Officer (Immunizations and Public Health Emergencies)
Deadline:
Unicef
Health Specialist (Immunizations and Public Health Emergencies)
Deadline: