Associate Director for Management & Operations (Harare)

Job holder, under supervision of the Deputy Country Director, provides high level Management and Operations (M&O) administrative support required to meet the strategic objectives established for the CDC/PEPFAR Zimbabwe HIV/AIDS program.

Supervises the M&O team comprising of the Computer Management Specialist, Workforce Development Specialist, Executive Administrative Specialist, and Chauffeur/Administrative Assistant.

Responsible for management, motivation, and coordination of the M&O team to provide high quality customer services to the CDC Zimbabwe Office.

Develops and updates position descriptions, work development plans, training, and is a rater for performance evaluation.

Develops and implements administrative policies and procedures for efficiency in information management, workforce management, property/inventory management, program administrative support, and logistics for travel and transportation.

Maintains communications and a working rapport with the ICASS service providers to ensure the efficient delivery of ICASS services.

