ATM & POS Support Engineer (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting career opportunity has arisen for the role of ATM & POS Support Engineer within the Group IT division of CBZ Holdings. If you want to join a team of energetic and passionate professionals, this is your opportunity.

Duties and Responsibilities

Stage and perform component testing for new or repaired hardware.

Design the hardware set-up of CARD BASED systems, configure ATMs, POS and assists in site preparation, installation, staging and standard testing of new ATM/POS

Setup of Card based Systems, ATM/POS Client Software and install Operating Systems and Applications on physical and virtual platforms, ensuring the systems are running end to end.

Provide documentation of instances of hardware failure, repair, installation, and configurations

Support implementation of new hardware installations during projects

Maintain knowledge of hardware and equipment contracts and supervise contract/SLA based installations.

Evaluate and recommend on hardware products decommissioning.

Perform Hardware Security Module firmware upgrade and loading all security keys required for card production and card system operations.

Test and implement Business Continuity plans for Card Switch System, ATMs, POS Terminals, and other payment channels.

Constantly monitor all ATMs/POS activity and provide periodic reports to Management.

Provide first-level technical support for all Card based Systems and training to merchants and end users.

Maintain an updated inventory of all ATMs and POS machines, and Service Level Agreements

Perform proactive and reactive capacity management activities on CARD BASED systems to minimize service disruptions.

Set up DR for all supported systems, document DR plan and invocation procedures, and perform routine tests.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelors’ degree in Information Systems, Computer Science, Information Technology or equivalent from a recognized institution.

3 Years’ experience in Hardware/Desktop/CARD BASED systems support.

HP FLAPS, HP Blade Systems Administration, Microsoft, Security+, or equivalent certifications

PCI DSS Certification.

ATM / POS Security.

Postilion Administration, VMware and Hyper-V skills.

Knowledge of Windows Operating Systems and Computer Hardware architecture and maintenance.

Other

