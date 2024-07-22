ATM/POS Hardware Specialist (Harare)

Job Description

Reporting to the ICT Support & Infrastructure Manager, the ATM/POS Hardware Specialist, will be responsible for modifying, configuring devices on the switch, resolving ATM/POS challenges, and repairing of electronic gadgets.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting in site preparations for ATM installations.

Assisting in installing and configuring ATM/POS and related hardware.

Providing technical support to Bank personnel.

Monitoring ATM/POS performance (Hardware/Software/Connectivity) according to the Service Level Agreements.

Troubleshooting and diagnosing ATM/POS software and hardware issues.

Performing ATM/ POS fixing and services monitoring to maximize uptime.

Repair electronic devices to component level including ATM/POS, Printers, Desktops, and Laptops.

Maintaining accurate records of all maintenance and repair work performed on ATM/POS and track inventory levels.

Organizing ad-hoc and producing ATM/POS performance reports to Management.

Training staff on the proper use and maintenance of ATMs for compliance with industry standards and regulations, including security and data privacy.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree in Computer Science/ Information Systems, or equivalent.

Basic knowledge of UNIX is a must.

Any tertiary qualification in electronics will be an added advantage.

At least 2 to 3 years’ relevant experience, preferably in a banking environment.

ATM/ POS Specialist switch knowledge.

Strong technical skills.

Excellent communication skills.

Ability to work independently or as part of a team.

Detail-oriented and able to focus on multiple responsibilities at once.

Ability to carry out electronic repairs to component level on computer equipment.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed resume no later than 22 July 2024. All applications should be emailed to: careers@afcholdings.co.zw indicating the position you are applying for as your E-mail Subject Reference.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.