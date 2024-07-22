ATM/POS Hardware Specialist (Harare)
Job Description
Reporting to the ICT Support & Infrastructure Manager, the ATM/POS Hardware Specialist, will be responsible for modifying, configuring devices on the switch, resolving ATM/POS challenges, and repairing of electronic gadgets.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assisting in site preparations for ATM installations.
- Assisting in installing and configuring ATM/POS and related hardware.
- Providing technical support to Bank personnel.
- Monitoring ATM/POS performance (Hardware/Software/Connectivity) according to the Service Level Agreements.
- Troubleshooting and diagnosing ATM/POS software and hardware issues.
- Performing ATM/ POS fixing and services monitoring to maximize uptime.
- Repair electronic devices to component level including ATM/POS, Printers, Desktops, and Laptops.
- Maintaining accurate records of all maintenance and repair work performed on ATM/POS and track inventory levels.
- Organizing ad-hoc and producing ATM/POS performance reports to Management.
- Training staff on the proper use and maintenance of ATMs for compliance with industry standards and regulations, including security and data privacy.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Degree in Computer Science/ Information Systems, or equivalent.
- Basic knowledge of UNIX is a must.
- Any tertiary qualification in electronics will be an added advantage.
- At least 2 to 3 years’ relevant experience, preferably in a banking environment.
- ATM/ POS Specialist switch knowledge.
- Strong technical skills.
- Excellent communication skills.
- Ability to work independently or as part of a team.
- Detail-oriented and able to focus on multiple responsibilities at once.
- Ability to carry out electronic repairs to component level on computer equipment.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed resume no later than 22 July 2024. All applications should be emailed to: careers@afcholdings.co.zw indicating the position you are applying for as your E-mail Subject Reference.
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.
Agricultural Finance Company Holdings (AFC)
The AFC Holdings is a Group of Companies comprising of the following subsidiaries: -AFC Land and Development Bank -AFC Commercial Bank (formerly Agribank) -AFC Leasing Company -AFC Insurance Company AFC Holdings is a one stop shop for development finance, commercial banking, insurance and leasing with special focus on agriculture development.