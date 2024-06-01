Pindula|Search Pindula
National Gallery of Zimbabwe

Attachee-Procurement (Harare)

National Gallery of Zimbabwe
May. 31, 2024
Job Description

Looking for a student for attachment in the Procurement Department.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Work related learning in the Procurement department.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Studying towards relevant qualification.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to submit applications and CVs to: hr@nationalgallery.co.zw

National Gallery of Zimbabwe

The National Gallery of Zimbabwe is a gallery in Harare, Zimbabwe, dedicated to the presentation and conservation of Zimbabwe's contemporary art and visual heritage. The gallery is an international showplace for Zimbabwean visual arts, officially opened in July 1957.

