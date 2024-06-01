Attachee-Procurement (Harare)
National Gallery of Zimbabwe
Job Description
Looking for a student for attachment in the Procurement Department.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Work related learning in the Procurement department.
Qualifications and Experience
- Studying towards relevant qualification.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates to submit applications and CVs to: hr@nationalgallery.co.zw
The National Gallery of Zimbabwe is a gallery in Harare, Zimbabwe, dedicated to the presentation and conservation of Zimbabwe's contemporary art and visual heritage. The gallery is an international showplace for Zimbabwean visual arts, officially opened in July 1957.
