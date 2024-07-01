Pindula|Search Pindula
Attaches & Graduate Trainees

Jul. 02, 2024
Job Description

Green Vision Trust is a nature conservation organisation that is into nature conservation, Tour Guiding & Anti-Poaching Training. 

The Job Center currently have the following vacancies for July, don't inbox if you are not ready to start:

  • Marketing (Attaches & Graduates).
  • Chemical Engineering (Attaches).
  • Social Work (Attaches).
  • IT (Attaches).
  • Human Resources (Attaches).
  • Electrical Engineering (Attaches).
  • Refrigerator (Attaches).
  • Capentry (Attaches).
  • Tourism and Hospitality (Attaches).
  • Accounting (Attaches).
  • Wildlife Conservation .
  • SHEQ.

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

Other

How to Apply

Get in touch on: 0773 870 146 on or before 2 July 2024.

HQ Address: Corner 1st street & Kwame Nkrumah, Chiyedza House M floor office 2

Bulawayo Branch: Mimosa House 2nd Floor Left Wing, Mimosa House is opposite Bulawayo Centre

Green Vision Trust is an organisation established to fight against contemporary environmental challenges being faced in Zimbabwe and other parts of the world.

