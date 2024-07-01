Attaches & Graduate Trainees
Green Vision Trust is a nature conservation organisation that is into nature conservation, Tour Guiding & Anti-Poaching Training.
The Job Center currently have the following vacancies for July, don't inbox if you are not ready to start:
- Marketing (Attaches & Graduates).
- Chemical Engineering (Attaches).
- Social Work (Attaches).
- IT (Attaches).
- Human Resources (Attaches).
- Electrical Engineering (Attaches).
- Refrigerator (Attaches).
- Capentry (Attaches).
- Tourism and Hospitality (Attaches).
- Accounting (Attaches).
- Wildlife Conservation .
- SHEQ.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Relevant qualifications.
Get in touch on: 0773 870 146 on or before 2 July 2024.
HQ Address: Corner 1st street & Kwame Nkrumah, Chiyedza House M floor office 2
Bulawayo Branch: Mimosa House 2nd Floor Left Wing, Mimosa House is opposite Bulawayo Centre
Green Vision Trust is an organisation established to fight against contemporary environmental challenges being faced in Zimbabwe and other parts of the world.
