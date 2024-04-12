Auditor (Harare)
Massbreed Investments t/a FAW Zimbabwe
Job Description
The job exists to provide a consulting service to the group to ensure the implementation of systems that mitigate business risk and ensure compliance with corporate governance principles.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Appraises progressively the soundness, adequacy, and application of internal control systems
- Ascertains the extent to which the system of internal control ensures compliance with the Group's policies, procedures, and statutes.
- Monitors the audit system to ensure it promotes efficient and effective use.
- Monitors the control and security of the Group's assets.
- Conducts risk assessment and advises management and the Board on mitigation strategies.
- Develops and reviews cycle for the Group's control systems.
- Evaluates the system, identifies inappropriate and inadequate controls, and recommends updates and reviews on procedures.
- Trains junior staff and other staff members on Audit systems and controls.
- Develops and takes part in the organisation's strategy formulation.
- Develops action plans to implement strategies for the Audit function.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Accounting/ Auditing or equivalent.
- At least 5 years of relevant working experience.
- Strong analytical skills and very meticulous.
- Strong numeracy skills.
Other
How to Apply
Qualified and interested candidates must send their CVs and application letters to: vacancies@tsapogroup.co.zw, indicating the position being applied for on the subject.
Deadline: 19 April 2024
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Massbreed Investments t/a FAW Zimbabwe
Browse Jobs
Massbreed Investments is a broad-based Zimbabwean company with interests in commercial vehicle selling (motor industry) and is one of the top quoted companies in the market. its commercial vehicle selling business undertakes distribution of Golden Dragon buses and Faw trucks across the region.
Address: 184 Mutare Rd, Harare
Related Jobs
PPC Cement
Planning Clerk (Bulawayo)
Deadline:
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)
Accounting Assistants; Payroll, Research & Innovation, Student Accounts, Cash Office x9
Deadline:
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)
Accounts Clerk
Deadline: