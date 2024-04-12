Auditor (Harare)

Job Description

The job exists to provide a consulting service to the group to ensure the implementation of systems that mitigate business risk and ensure compliance with corporate governance principles.

Duties and Responsibilities

Appraises progressively the soundness, adequacy, and application of internal control systems

Ascertains the extent to which the system of internal control ensures compliance with the Group's policies, procedures, and statutes.

Monitors the audit system to ensure it promotes efficient and effective use.

Monitors the control and security of the Group's assets.

Conducts risk assessment and advises management and the Board on mitigation strategies.

Develops and reviews cycle for the Group's control systems.

Evaluates the system, identifies inappropriate and inadequate controls, and recommends updates and reviews on procedures.

Trains junior staff and other staff members on Audit systems and controls.

Develops and takes part in the organisation's strategy formulation.

Develops action plans to implement strategies for the Audit function.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Accounting/ Auditing or equivalent.

At least 5 years of relevant working experience.

Strong analytical skills and very meticulous.

Strong numeracy skills.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates must send their CVs and application letters to: vacancies@tsapogroup.co.zw, indicating the position being applied for on the subject.

Deadline: 19 April 2024