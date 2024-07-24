Auditor x3 (Bulawayo)
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Planning and execution of regulatory, financial, and operational audits.
- Responsible for auditing of daily takings, banking, petty cash, payments, reconciliations, payrolls, campaigns, programs, projects, receipts, stocks, assets, bank accounts.
- Examine adequacy and effectiveness of information systems and financial controls.
- Creating audit programs for new business units, departments, branches, services.
- Follow-up procedures to monitor compliance and implementation of resolutions.
- Provide advisory and consulting services to the company’s management.
Qualifications and Experience
- A minimum of a Degree in Accounting, or Articles or Full ACCA, CIMA, CA, CIS.
- Ability to learn and adapt in a fast-paced environment.
- Any previous practical experience as Auditor is an added advantage.
- Possession of a driver’s license is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Send CV to: hammerposts@gmail.com
Deadline: 07 August 2024
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings
Browse Jobs
A Holdings company covering Auctioneering, Real Estate, Microfinance, Forex Exchange, Gaming, Advertising, Design, Printing and Manufacturing.
Related Jobs
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA)
Investigations Officer: Revenue Assurance Division - Level 9 (Harare)
Deadline:
Zimasco (Pvt) Limited
Plant Production Clerk x8 (Shurugwi)
Deadline:
Matongo Primary School
Accounts Clerk (Contract 3 months)
Deadline:
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings
Back Office/ Treasury Clerks (Harare)
Deadline: