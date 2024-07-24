Auditor x3 (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Planning and execution of regulatory, financial, and operational audits.

Responsible for auditing of daily takings, banking, petty cash, payments, reconciliations, payrolls, campaigns, programs, projects, receipts, stocks, assets, bank accounts.

Examine adequacy and effectiveness of information systems and financial controls.

Creating audit programs for new business units, departments, branches, services.

Follow-up procedures to monitor compliance and implementation of resolutions.

Provide advisory and consulting services to the company’s management.

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of a Degree in Accounting, or Articles or Full ACCA, CIMA, CA, CIS.

Ability to learn and adapt in a fast-paced environment.

Any previous practical experience as Auditor is an added advantage.

Possession of a driver’s license is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Send CV to: hammerposts@gmail.com

Deadline: 07 August 2024