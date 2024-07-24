Pindula|Search Pindula
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings

Auditor x3 (Bulawayo)

Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings
Aug. 07, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Planning and execution of regulatory, financial, and operational audits.
  • Responsible for auditing of daily takings, banking, petty cash, payments, reconciliations, payrolls, campaigns, programs, projects, receipts, stocks, assets, bank accounts.
  • Examine adequacy and effectiveness of information systems and financial controls.
  • Creating audit programs for new business units, departments, branches, services.
  • Follow-up procedures to monitor compliance and implementation of resolutions.
  • Provide advisory and consulting services to the company’s management.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A minimum of a Degree in Accounting, or Articles or Full ACCA, CIMA, CA, CIS.
  • Ability to learn and adapt in a fast-paced environment.
  • Any previous practical experience as Auditor is an added advantage.
  • Possession of a driver’s license is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Send CV to: hammerposts@gmail.com

Deadline: 07 August 2024

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings

A Holdings company covering Auctioneering, Real Estate, Microfinance, Forex Exchange, Gaming, Advertising, Design, Printing and Manufacturing.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA)
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA)

Investigations Officer: Revenue Assurance Division - Level 9 (Harare)

Deadline:
Zimasco (Pvt) Limited
Zimasco (Pvt) Limited

Plant Production Clerk x8 (Shurugwi)

Deadline:
Matongo Primary School
Matongo Primary School

Accounts Clerk (Contract 3 months)

Deadline:
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings

Back Office/ Treasury Clerks (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback