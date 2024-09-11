Auto Electrician: Artisan (Chimanimani)

Job Description

To competently carryout out all auto-electrical fleet maintenance activities by ensuring consistent service availability to user departments by inspecting, carrying out routine, preventative and scheduled/planned maintenance activities. Should also perform the disassembling and assembling of related equipment and accessories from technical manuals, written procedures and/or verbal instructions while enforcing adherence to all company safety and quality standards including SOPs.

Duties and Responsibilities

Performing daily and routine maintenance works as instructed or specified on the work orders.

Attending to breakdown(s) within area of responsibility and carry out work within specified time to reduce downtime.

Competently performing disassembling and assembling of related equipment and accessories from technical manuals and or written procedures.

Must be capable to repair basic components.

Completing work order documentation after every performed task the same day of occurrence and submit to the Foreman.

Ensuring and enforcing all housekeeping and SHE issues within work areas all the times.

Qualifications and Experience

Time Served Auto-Electrician with at least 5 years’ experience working with light vehicles, tractors, yellow machines, trucks and buses.

Good trouble shooting and problem-solving skills with high knowledge in today’s computer controlled diagnostic systems.

Ability to read and interpret user manuals correctly.

A team player with good communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should submit written applications clearly marked the position being applied for, together with detailed Curriculum Vitae and scanned certified copies of both academic and professional qualifications to:

The Human Resources Manager-Harvesting