Auto Electrician (Harare)
Fossil Contracting
Job Description
The organization is inviting suitably qualified candidates to apply for the position that has arisen in its structures.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Attend to electrical defects on equipment.
- Electrical wiring on all equipment.
- Carry out preventative maintenance.
- Battery maintenance and serving.
- Manage sophisticated electrical components.
- Effective use of diagnostic machine.
- Ensure safe working environment.
Qualifications and Experience
- Class 1 Artisan.
- At least 4 years experiences.
- Traceable references.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send their CV’s and applications to: recruitment@fossilzim.co.zw.
NB: Only successful candidates will be contacted, and applications received after the closing date will be disqualified.
Deadline: 11 September 2024
