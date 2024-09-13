Auto Electrician (Harare)

Job Description

The organization is inviting suitably qualified candidates to apply for the position that has arisen in its structures.

Duties and Responsibilities

Attend to electrical defects on equipment.

Electrical wiring on all equipment.

Carry out preventative maintenance.

Battery maintenance and serving.

Manage sophisticated electrical components.

Effective use of diagnostic machine.

Ensure safe working environment.

Qualifications and Experience

Class 1 Artisan.

At least 4 years experiences.

Traceable references.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their CV’s and applications to: recruitment@fossilzim.co.zw.

NB: Only successful candidates will be contacted, and applications received after the closing date will be disqualified.