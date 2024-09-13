Pindula|Search Pindula
Fossil Contracting

Auto Electrician (Harare)

Sep. 11, 2024
Job Description

The organization is inviting suitably qualified candidates to apply for the position that has arisen in its structures.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Attend to electrical defects on equipment.
  • Electrical wiring on all equipment.
  • Carry out preventative maintenance.
  • Battery maintenance and serving.
  • Manage sophisticated electrical components.
  • Effective use of diagnostic machine.
  • Ensure safe working environment.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Class 1 Artisan.
  • At least 4 years experiences.
  • Traceable references.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their CV’s and applications to: recruitment@fossilzim.co.zw.

NB: Only successful candidates will be contacted, and applications received after the closing date will be disqualified.

Deadline: 11 September 2024

077 316 4791

Founded in 2010 and going from strength to strength since, Fossil Contracting is a Zimbabwean Contracting firm, specializing in Civil Works, Contract Mining, Road Construction, Earth works, Building & Structural Works and Plant Hire.

